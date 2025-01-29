Transforming Lives and Reaching Milestones with Mango Town's Therapeutic Assistance

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29: In a heartwarming celebration of Christmas, Mango Town brought together their children and parents for an incredible experience. These Christmas celebrations included the children decorating the Christmas trees and a touching fashion walk where parents and their children walked hand-in-hand. The day also celebrated three children by certifying them for completing 100 hours of therapy at Mango Town and showing continuous progress.

"Seeing our children's faces light up during activities like decorating the Christmas tree or walking with their parents, things that they often miss out on, reminded me why we started Mango Town.", shares CEO and co-founder Devank Mishra. The story behind the journey of Mango Town is deeply personal. Aarya, daughter of co-founders Ajay Sharma and Dr. Shalini Sharma and sister of Mr. Mishra, faced developmental challenges a decade ago. In their journey to find the best solutions for their daughter, Ajay Sharma and Dr. Shalini Sharma came to see the gaps in India's therapeutic ecosystem.

During Aarya's recovery, the couple was exposed to Dynamic Movement Intervention (DMI) and Intensive Mode of Therapy (IMOT) at renowned places in Sydney, London, and the USA. These experiences significantly increased their knowledge of developmental therapy.

Founded in 2023, Mango Town has expanded to include centres in Kolkata and Jaipur. It has delivered over 3000 hours of therapy to more than 85+ children with physical and intellectual development. Its advanced centres have state-of-the-art facilities, such as dedicated areas for visual sensory therapy, rooms with specialised sensory integration, and advanced treatments like Multifunctional Therapy Unit (Octoplus therapy), DMI, IMOT and NDT setups.

Mango Town's holistic approach to continuous development sets it apart from other therapeutic centres. The centre has a team of 20+ therapists and doctors who provide various services, including DMI, Special education, Occupational, Physio, ABA, Speech, Sensory integration, Behavioural, and Hydro/Aquatic therapy. This integrated approach is tailored to each child's personal needs.

Mango Town provides an Intensive Model of Therapy (IMOT), which includes three weeks of therapy with two to six hours of interaction at the centre, five days a week. The therapists focus on improving strength, reflexes, and motor skills. Additionally, the centre makes therapy accessible to more children through its virtual therapy programs. Both of these programs start with a consultation and assessment of current conditions, followed by a personalised plan according to each child's needs.

"We emphasise the importance of regular therapy because we know daily improvement can be significant changes in one year.", shares Mr. Sharma. "Patience is a significant aspect of this journey. You have to have hope and continue working with your child.", adds Dr. Sharma.

Looking ahead, Mango Town continues to fulfil its mission of providing creative therapy solutions for children with developmental and neurological needs, providing parents with he supports they require in this journey with their professional care to families across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor