Transforming Lives of 610 Tamil Nadu Children Through Hearing Support: V-Guard, INDIA NGO & Fiinovation Partner for Project SUNO

New Delhi [India], September 20: Hearing impairment is a critical health issue affecting rural and semi-urban areas in Tamil Nadu but is often overlooked. Most children and adolescents with hearing impairment face challenges that impact their education and social interactions, particularly their ability to communicate. Many of these children go undiagnosed for years, with their condition often misinterpreted as a learning disability or behavioral problem, leading to further marginalization in the education system.

Recognizing the importance of addressing hearing impairment among children, V-Guard Industries Ltd. partnered with INDIA NGO and Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd. (CSR Consulting Firm) to implement its CSR initiative, Project SUNO, aimed at providing hearing assistive devices to schoolchildren. The project successfully completed its eight-month tenure from August 2023 to March 2024.

The project provided early diagnosis and hearing assistive devices to 610 children across government schools in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, and Salem districts in Tamil Nadu. Inadequate access to healthcare services, limited awareness about ear health, and the absence of resources for early detection are key factors contributing to the prevalence of hearing impairment in the targeted regions. Project SUNO has enabled young students to overcome the barriers posed by hearing impairment and ensured their inclusion in mainstream education. This has empowered the students to explore opportunities, maximize their potential, and enhance their overall quality of life.

The project catered to the needs of children and adolescents aged 6-15 years suffering from hearing loss. Without timely treatment, hearing loss can lead to lifelong challenges, including communication difficulties and restricted educational opportunities, further deepening the social marginalization of affected children. The initiative focused on screening schoolchildren for hearing impairments, facilitating access to hearing aids, and providing training to ensure the proper usage of assistive devices.

The recent assessment of the project post-completion showed overwhelmingly positive results:

* 86% of the beneficiaries reported that the hearing assistive devices had significantly improved their daily lives and educational experience.

* Only 1% of students experienced minor discomfort, with corrective actions already being taken.

* Due to contact issues, 13% of the beneficiaries could not be reached for feedback. To address this, the District Inclusive Education team has been contacted to provide necessary support.

V-Guard Industries Ltd. emphasizes that this project is not just about providing devices but also about building awareness and capacity. Project SUNO included training sessions for teachers to help them identify early signs of hearing impairment and built the capacities of parents and caregivers for effective ear care. The project also aligns with government programs, ensuring that similar activities are incorporated into Village Development Plans (VDPs) for long-term sustainability. This project contributed toward achieving SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) by 2030.

This collaborative initiative between V-Guard, INDIA NGO, and Fiinovation CSR Consulting Firm demonstrates a commitment to fostering inclusion and equal opportunities for children with hearing impairments. Through Project SUNO, they are taking a significant step toward reducing hearing impairments among children and ensuring that no child is left behind.

