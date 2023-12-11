Transforming Nashik's Healthcare: The Alliance of MFine and Trimurti Diagnostics

The illustrious, culture-rich heritage city of Nashik is the latest addition to the MFine milestone and service list in association with the city’s famous Trimurti Diagnostics Centre. Founded in the year 2017, Mfine is an on-demand, healthcare platform which offers professional diagnostics and health check-up services that can be availed from the comfort of home or office. Mfine has redefined the primary healthcare sector with full-stack omni-channel services at your fingertips. Trimurti Diagnostics Centre, established in the year 2005, stands as a cornerstone in providing exemplary Diagnostics and Pathology services to the residents of Nashik. Serving the community for the past 18 years, Trimurti Diagnostics Centre has become a trusted name in the healthcare landscape of Nashik.

Recognizing the importance of accessible and comprehensive healthcare services, Mfine has collaborated with Trimurti Diagnostics Centre. This collaboration aims to bring omni-channel healthcare solutions to the residents of Nashik, ensuring that individuals can easily access high-quality medical services. Together, Mfine and Trimurti Diagnostics Centre strive to enhance the healthcare experience for thousands of patients every month in Nashik. Mayur Abhaya, MD & CEO of LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., lauds the impactful alliance between Mfine and Trimurti Diagnostics Centre. With Mfine's seamless customer experience featuring 4500+ tests and Trimurti's regional expertise, the collaboration is set to revolutionise healthcare in the city. Abhaya confidently declares, "The Future of Healthcare is truly here!" Doctor Pramod Ahire, Consultant Radiologist, Trimurti Diagnostics Centre, says, “We have been serving Nashik for the last 18 years and now with MFine’s collaboration, we will be offering an advanced Pathology menu along with a wider range of diagnostics services.”

About MFine

MFine – a market leader in Genetics and Molecular Diagnostics, stands as an AI-driven, on-demand healthcare platform, offering users seamless access to top-notch integrated healthcare services and cutting-edge health management tools and trackers. Distinguished by its ISO 27001 certification, this health-tech platform collaborates with renowned hospitals, specialised doctors, and accredited diagnostic labs, ensuring a trustworthy and comprehensive healthcare experience for its users.

Mfine's robust healthcare network for the B2C model, comprises a staggering 8 Million+ User base, with 40+ Labs pan India and 200+ experience centres in 150+ cities. Whereas in the B2B model, we are connected with 2,000+ Hospitals, 10,000+ Doctors and 5,000+ Business partners which are now expanding in Nashik, Maharashtra. This new collaboration will introduce franchisee-owned collection centres, reinforcing Mfine's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive healthcare services across the region. Nashikkars can now access 4500+ advanced Pathology tests along with Radiology tests, and other services like Doctor consultation, At-home lab tests, X-Rays and Scans, Care plans, etc. under one umbrella via the Mfine app