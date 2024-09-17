Transforming School Health in Gurugram: AIPL Housing, We Care Foundation, and Fiinovation Join Forces for Project WaSH

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 17: Amidst the rush for economic and infrastructural development, the needs of the marginalised and impoverished groups are often disregarded or ignored. This harsh reality is easily visible in the majority of India's Tier 1 cities, and Gurugram's tale is no exception. Nestled in between Gurguram's modern and contemporary landscape are pockets of community, straining to access basic amenities for their daily needs. Maximum brunt of this disparity is borne by the children who face significant barriers due to inadequate access to fundamental health services. This disproportionately affects their overall well-being and education.

There is an imminent need to address this challenge, and therefore, taking cognizance of the situation, AIPL Housing and Urban Infrastructure Limited, has initiated a CSR project, "Project WaSH" to be implemented in one Government school in Gurugram, Haryana. This project will help Improve Primary Health Practices amongst the children studying in the school. For the initiative, AIPL Housing has partnered and joined forces with Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), and We Care Foundation for the effective implementation of the programme. Majority of the school students in the locality belong to the marginalised strata of the community. The project will focus on improving the health outcomes of around 250 such students.

The on-ground project implementation will be managed by We Care Foundation, with technical support from Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation). Fiinovation is a Delhi-based CSR consulting company, and it maintains the fact that the WaSH project is designed with a multi-faceted approach which goes beyond mere medical treatment, and focuses on the comprehensive well-being of the children. One of the primary components of the project is the formation of a health centre in the school. The centre will act as a hub offering immediate health care services and also providing a safe space for children to receive care without any kind of discrimination. Fiinovation is also of the opinion that the health centre will play a crucial role in promoting mental health in children as well. By focusing both at physical and mental health, the project will ensure that the children receive comprehensive care.

Mr Ishaan Singh from Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL) stated, "At AIPL, as part of our ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, we are proud to announce a significant project aimed at improving the health and hygiene conditions at a Government school in Gurugram through Project WaSH. Project WaSH emphasizes the teaching of basic sanitation and hygiene to communities and school children with a particular focus on girls' education and gender equality. Our initiative encompasses a comprehensive upgrade of essential facilities, including Renovation of Toilets and Handwash, Development of a Health Corner, Maintenance of Water Purifiers, Installation of Sanitary Pad Vending Machines. We are dedicated to ensuring the long-term sustainability of these facilities through ongoing maintenance and support. This Project is a testament to our commitment to social responsibility and our desire to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. Together along with Fiinovation and We Care Foundation, AIPL Housing will build a brighter future for the next generation."

Ms Pallavi Sharma, Founder, We Care Foundation, expressed her views on the initiative, saying, "At We Care Foundation, we believe that every child deserves not only an education but also access to essential health services that support their overall well-being. Project WaSH is a significant step towards creating a healthier and more equitable environment for the children of Gurugram. By addressing critical issues like sanitation, mental health, and menstrual hygiene, we are not just improving their present conditions but also paving the way for a brighter, healthier future. This partnership with AIPL Housing and Fiinovation is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change for those who need it the most."

The project is specific in nature, for its emphasis on menstrual health. Addressing menstrual health is critical for the empowerment of adolescent girls, however, it largely remains shrouded under social taboos. The project amongst others, will include the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators, ensuring that the girls have access to sanitary products and a hygienic way to dispose of them.

While explaining about the project, Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Fiinovation, elaborated that, "The project recognizes knowledge as a powerful tool which can be used to empower people. Therefore, education and awareness form an integral part of the project design. Extensive awareness sessions designed to educate the children, teachers and larger community about the importance of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WaSH), along with mental health will be conducted. The project aims to improve the Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice (KAP) around these critical issues, in order to create a culture that promotes health-conscious behaviour, which extends beyond the walls of the school and into the larger community."

Poor sanitation is one of the major hindrances when it comes to maintaining good health. And in most Government schools, the condition of the toilets is deplorable. By renovating the school's toilet facilities, the project will ensure that the children have access to clean and safe sanitation. Installation of a water cooler in the school further supports the goal, as it will provide the students with a reliable source of clean drinking water.

The success of the project lies in its holistic approach and addressing the multi-faceted issue of WaSH in a comprehensive manner. By focusing on the children, the project lays the foundation for a healthier and resilient future. The partnership between AIPL Housing, We Care Foundation and Fiinovation, highlights the collaborative power of public private partnerships. The project is a reminder that true progress is not just about economic growth and infrastructure development, it is about the collective well-being of all members of the society, especially those who are the most vulnerable.

