Transforming Spaces, Enriching Lives: Sundeep Jagasia on Shree Krishna Group’ Urban Impact

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: In an exclusive interaction, Sundeep Jagasia, Director of Shree Krishna Group, shares the story behind the company's journey from its humble beginnings in 2004 to becoming a trusted name in Mumbai's real estate redevelopment landscape.

With over 35 completed projects, more than 25 lakh sq. ft. delivered, and a client base of 5,000+ satisfied families, SKG has built its legacy on trust, transparency, and timely delivery.

Jagasia sheds light on why Chembur has become their redevelopment stronghold, how SKG earns the trust of resident societies, and the innovative, sustainable practices that set the brand apart in an increasingly competitive market.

1. What inspired the founding vision of Shree Krishna Group, and how has the journey evolved since 2004?

Ans. Shree Krishna Group was founded in 2004 with a clear and meaningful vision—to build high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes that are accessible and delivered on time. From our early days, we focused on organic and sustainable growth. Over the years, we've successfully delivered over 35 residential and commercial projects, covering more than 25 lakh sq.ft., and served over 5,000 satisfied customers. While we began with conventional developments, we gradually embraced redevelopment, seeing it as a unique opportunity to rejuvenate aging infrastructure in Mumbai—a city where land is limited, and the demand for modern housing continues to rise. Our journey has been marked by transparency, a customer-first approach, and a deep commitment to trust-building in every project.

2. Why has Chembur become a central focus in your redevelopment portfolio, and how has the suburb transformed over time?

Ans. Chembur has played a central role in our growth. Strategically located, it provides excellent connectivity to both South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai through the Eastern Freeway, Monorail, and Metro. What makes Chembur especially appealing is its balance—it retains a peaceful, community-driven vibe while offering all the urban conveniences of a metropolitan hub. Over the years, we've seen the suburb evolve from a quiet residential area into one of Mumbai's most promising redevelopment zones. Its robust infrastructure and strong community fabric make it a natural fit for our redevelopment ethos.

3. What key factors do you consider before taking on a redevelopment project in Mumbai?

Ans. Every redevelopment project we undertake is guided by both practical and human considerations. We assess the structural condition of buildings, the location's connectivity, potential under prevailing DCR norms, and—most importantly—the readiness of the resident community to engage transparently. Our goal is to add real, lasting value to both existing residents and new buyers through smart planning, modern amenities, and timely delivery.

4. Redevelopment can be sensitive—how does SKG build trust and handle challenges with resident societies?

Ans. Redevelopment is as much about people as it is about property. We begin by listening—understanding the specific needs and concerns of residents. Transparent communication, structured planning, and consistent follow-through help us build trust. We provide legally binding agreements, committed timelines, quality transit accommodations when required, and value-rich end deliverables. While challenges like divergent opinions or regulatory delays are inevitable, our experience and empathetic approach help us manage them efficiently and respectfully.

5. How does SKG incorporate innovation and sustainability across its projects beyond just construction?

Ans. At SKG, innovation goes beyond building design—it extends into the entire customer journey. We digitize project updates, ensure transparency in documentation and financials, and constantly explore ways to enhance resident convenience. Sustainability is integral to our planning—from energy-efficient systems and green spaces to long-term durability. We also embed smart layouts and features that make daily living more efficient and enjoyable, aiming to exceed industry benchmarks.

6. What core values guide SKG’s operations, and how do they differentiate your brand in a competitive market?

Ans. Our operations are anchored in four core values: trust, transparency, timeliness, and a deep customer-centric mindset. What truly sets us apart is our consistent ability to deliver ahead of schedule, our clarity in every transaction, and our commitment to ethical practices. In a market where delays and misinformation are all too common, we've built a reputation for dependability and excellence—one that earns us not just clients, but long-term relationships.

