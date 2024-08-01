Transforming the Future: HIMTEX, IPEC, and Eco Sustain Expo Set to Ignite Hyderabad's Manufacturing Revolution

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 1: Excitement is building as Hyderabad prepares to host an extraordinary convergence of industry innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. From August 16th to 19th, 2024, the HITEX Exhibition Centre will be the epicentre of technological advancements and sustainable solutions as it welcomes the 8th edition of the Hyderabad International Machine Tool and Engineering Expo (HIMTEX), the 3rd edition of the India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC), and the inaugural Eco Sustain Expo.

HIMTEX 2024 is set to amaze with its showcase of cutting-edge advancements in machine tools and engineering technologies. Over 300 exhibitors will present their latest innovations, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of machinery, equipment, and solutions in metalworking, automation, robotics, tooling, and industrial engineering.

Srikanth T G, Business Head of HITEX, shared his enthusiasm: "As we approach the event dates, the excitement is intense. We are excited to bring together such a diverse and dynamic group of exhibitors and attendees. This year, HIMTEX, IPEC, and the Eco Sustain Expo will offer an unmatched platform for discovering the latest technological advancements and sustainable solutions meant for the manufacturing sector."

While the India Process Expo & Conference (IPEC) will spotlight ground-breaking advancements in process industries, the Eco Sustain Expo will debut with a strong focus on sustainable technologies.

Vinoth Sasidharan, Project Head of HIMTEX 2024, highlighted the tremendous synergy created by co-locating these events: "The integration of HIMTEX, IPEC, and Eco Sustain Expo will not only drive efficiency and productivity but also foster a culture of sustainability amongst the manufacturing fraternity. Attendees will benefit immensely from the opportunity to explore complementary technologies and form valuable partnerships during these four days here at HITEX, Hyderabad."

Beyond the extensive exhibitions, the events will feature a meticulously curated agenda of seminars and networking sessions. These sessions are designed to provide attendees with insights into emerging trends, best practices, and opportunities for professional development. Additionally, business matchmaking sessions are planned to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations between exhibitors and visitors.

For more details on HIMTEX 2024, and event updates, please visit the official website at www.himtex.in.

About HIMTEX: The Hyderabad International Machine Tool and Engineering Expo (HIMTEX) is an annual flagship event dedicated to showcasing the latest advancements in machine tools, industrial machinery, and engineering technologies. HIMTEX serves as a catalyst for industry innovation, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders to explore new opportunities, foster collaborations, and drive growth in the machine tool and engineering sector.

Join us at HIMTEX, IPEC, and Eco Sustain Expo 2024 for an unforgettable experience that promises to redefine industry standards and propel us into a future of innovation and sustainability.

