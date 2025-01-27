PNN

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 27: Digital transformation offers vast opportunities, but achieving consistent, measurable outcomes can be challenging. HestaBit, a global AI and technology innovator headquartered in Noida, has observed recurring patterns in AI security, SAP implementations, and VR training that often lead to incremental rather than sustained progress. The company helps enterprises transition from short-lived projects to long-term value by applying first-principle thinking.

During the exclusive JSP TechCatalyst 2025 conclaveorganized by JSPL in Raigarh on January 27-28HestaBit will join, Siemens, McKinsey, Rockwell Automation, Oracle, and other industry leaders to discuss how technology can strengthen broader organizational objectives. The emphasis is on aligning innovations with defined priorities instead of deploying them in isolation.

HestaBit at JSP TechCatalyst 2025: Fostering Sustainable Innovation

HestaBit believes in addressing issues at its core. While staying current with emerging technologies has benefits, tailored, need-focused solutions often produce the most significant results. The company will share frameworks and case studies illustrating how AI, SAP, and VRwhen strategically deployeddrive lasting operational and strategic advantages.

1. AI & Data Security: Pursuing Innovation While Preserving Integrity

Artificial Intelligence delivers powerful analytics and process efficiencies, yet it also demands strict safeguards. Public or centralized AI models frequently merge data from multiple sources, underscoring the need for rigorous oversight.

To address AI-related risks effectively, HestaBit highlights four approaches:

1. Controlled Environments: Hosting AI on-premises or within private clouds enhances control over data usage and retention.

2. Layered Safeguards: Encryption, secure authentication, and comprehensive logging reduce vulnerabilities from both internal and external threats.

3. Compliance Frameworks: Adhering to ISO 27001, GDPR, or similar standards safeguards ethical and legal obligations.

4. Open-Source LLMs: Using open-source large language models helps enterprises safeguard IP by maintaining in-house data flows and training processes.

HestaBit's Position:

"Security considerations should be integrated into AI solutions from the start," notes the HestaBit leadership team. "By doing so, enterprises can unlock AI's benefits without compromising data integrity or intellectual property."

2. SAP Implementations: Tackling Challenges for Real ROI

SAP primarily serves large enterprises by unifying complex workflows across finance, supply chain, HR, and more. Yet some deployments underperform due to overspending, inadequate process alignment, or limited integration with automationfactors that can undermine long-term viability. HestaBit's experience suggests that a strong SAP strategy can also incorporate RPA (Robotic Process Automation) for repetitive tasks and integrations with Automation Anywhere or Microsoft Dynamics to boost productivity.

A robust SAP implementation generally focuses on:

* Strategic Configuration: Aligning SAP modules with core business objectives, rather than merely replicating historical processes, significantly enhances efficiency.

* Consistent Data Management: Reliable, unified master data promotes credible analytics and smooth collaboration across departments.

Integration with Automation: Connecting SAP to automation tools like Automation Anywhere or other enterprise applications further streamline end-to-end processes.

* HestaBit's Contribution, "Effective SAP rollouts begin with a clear understanding of enterprise requirements," the leadership team explains. "Coupled with well-planned automation, a scalable foundation paves the way for sustainable success."

3. VR Training: Moving Beyond Visual Appeal to Tangible Benefits

Organizations must recognize the science behind Virtual Reality to realize its full potential in workforce development. Some VR initiatives favor visual spectacle over practical learning, leaving employees unsure of applying these experiences on the job.

To maximize VR's impact, HestaBit recommends:

1. Scientific & Real Scenario-Based Simulations: Engaging multiple senses through realistic scenarios creates stronger neural imprints, improving long-term memory retention.

2. Tailored Roles: Supervisors need leadership-focused simulations under pressure, while frontline staff benefit from task-specific practice. Customized VR content ensures relevance.

3. Adaptive Learning & AI Feedback: Gathering VR performance data and feeding it into AI analytics forms a feedback loop, refining future training iterations and encouraging lasting behavioural change.

4. HestaBit's Approach,"Organizations that understand the science of VR produce high-impact simulations," the team says. "Real scenarios, role-specific content, and adaptive feedback can significantly improve workforce skills."

CEO Perspective: Harshwardhan Lakhera on Crafting Lasting Value

HestaBit CEO Harshwardhan Lakhera notes that adopting new technology without a clear purpose can dilute long-term impact, "We see too many projects falter because they focus on trends over substance," he says. "At HestaBit, the aim is to dissect each challenge at its core, delivering solutions that create real-world valuefor both businesses and their people."

He adds that AI, ERP (SAP, Dynamics, or Salesforce), and VR are most beneficial when anchored to a broader corporate strategy: "Whether it's implementing AI, deploying ERP solutions, or introducing VR, the goal is to align each move with overarching objectives," he says. "This synergy ensures that transformation endures, even amid shifting market conditions."

About HestaBit

Established on first-principle thinking, HestaBit is a global AI and technology provider headquartered in Noida, India. By tackling challenges at the fundamental level, HestaBit introduces sustainable improvements in AI solutions, ERP deployments, and VR training programs. Its dedication to quantifiable outcomes positions HestaBit as a vital partner for enterprises seeking enduring results.

JSP TechCatalyst 2025: Charting a Comprehensive Path Forward

At the exclusive JSP TechCatalyst 2025 conclavehosted by JSPLHestaBit will illustrate how AI, SAP, and VR, when thoughtfully customized, can surpass mere efficiency gains. By emphasizing data security, process alignment, and workforce development, these technologies empower organizations to secure a lasting competitive edge.

Key Takeaway

Innovation flourishes when it addresses clearly defined goals, upholds strong security protocols, and elevates employee capabilities. With HestaBit's guidance, enterprises can adopt pioneering systems without neglecting the foundational pillars crucial for sustained success.

