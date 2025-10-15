Transjovan Capital Participates in IFCCI's 48th AGM; Highlights Strategic M&A Opportunities in Indo-French Corridor

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) recently organised its 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai on 26th September 2025 under the theme 'Innovating for Tomorrow: Showcasing Indo-French Synergies for a Sustainable Future'.

As a member firm, Transjovan Capital attended the event.

Over 400 C-suite leaders from the Indo-French business community gathered for this flagship event represented by leading organizations such as BNP Paribas India, Capgemini India, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric, Pernod Ricard, Ador Powertron, Dassault Systemes and TotalEnergies, among others.

A major highlight of the event was the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, a bilateral initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, deep-tech, clean energy, sustainable mobility, space, and defence.

The panel discussions reflected a partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and a shared vision for a sustainable futureaimed at deepening bilateral ties and advancing common goals in growth and innovation.

India remains one of the most dynamic markets for French investment and expansion. The rising M&A activity across sectors such as aerospace, information technology, clean energy, and defence continues to strengthen the Indo-French collaboration and create new opportunities for strategic growth.

In the given context, Transjovan Capital's Managing Partner, Gaurav Asthana said, "France's strategic focus on clean tech, renewables, and industrial innovation aligns with India's manufacturing and green-energy push. French corporates are utilising M&As to tap India's digital and engineering talent base, while Indian players are targeting French brands or niches in luxury, design, and advanced manufacturing. Overall, a favourable environment for strategic alliances, divestitures, and mid-market buys across industrials, aerospace, and consumer sectors."

Over the past three years, Indo-French M&A activity has evolved from cautious engagement to a phase of strategic alignment, driven by complementary strengthsFrance's technological and capital depth meeting India's scale, cost advantage, and growth momentum.

With supportive bilateral frameworks like Horizon 2047, sustained policy confidence, and deepening corporate familiarity, the Indo-French investment relationship is poised to transition from episodic deals to a steady, high-value strategic flow over the next few years.

About Transjovan Capital:

Transjovan Capital is a pre-eminent global M&A specialist firm with offices in New York, New Delhi, Paris and Sydney. Since its inception in 2011, the firm has advised 200+ clientele on cumulative transactions worth over USD 10 Bn, spread across 10+ countries globally.

It is focused on providing advisory services to clients pertaining to Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Equity Capital-raising, Corporate Strategy, and Board Advisory.

The firm's focus sectors include: Industrials (Building materials, Electricals & Electronics, Chemicals, Engineering & Auto, Cap goods, Infra ancillary), Emerging technology (Cleantech, Energy efficiency, Enterprise SaaS, Deeptech, Fintech, Advanced manufacturing), Consumer (Consumer durables, FMCG, Food & Agriculture, Consumer retail, D2C) and B2B services (Logistics & Supply chain, IT services, HR staffing, Healthcare services, Financial services).

