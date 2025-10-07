TransUnion CIBIL Featured in Bharat Fintech Story, an Edstead Series Streaming on JioHotstar

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: TransUnion CIBIL, India's leading credit information company, is now featuring in a documentary produced by Edstead and streaming on JioHotstar that explores the architecture of India's financial ecosystem and the evolution of credit access. The documentary is part of Season 2 of the "Bharat Fintech Story", an Edstead series that traces the evolution of India's financial services landscape. The new season will be available until March 2026.

The documentary chronicles TransUnion CIBIL's 25-year journey in supporting India's credit landscape, financial inclusion, and enabling credit access for millions. It is a story of transformation of how data, trust, and vision came together to empower a nation.

Since its establishment in the year 2000, TransUnion CIBIL has been the pioneer credit information bureau for the nation. With significant products such as the CIBIL Score and the CIBIL Rank, the organization has and continues to play a key role in making credit access more transparent, inclusive, and data driven. Each number tells a story of a dream realized, a business launched, a life changed.

What began as a response to address information asymmetry in lending has evolved into a robust credit infrastructure supporting over 700+ million individuals and 36+ million commercial enterprises.

Speaking about the documentary, Mr. Bhavesh Jain, MD & CEO, TransUnion CIBIL, said: "This film captures the essence of our 25-year journey, how we have supported shape India's credit ecosystem by enabling transparent, data-driven lending and empowering individuals and businesses alike. A credit score is more than a number, it reflects trust, opportunity, and progress. TransUnion CIBIL is excited to be recognized in the Bharat Fintech Story, as it opens up new opportunities to share how we continue driving financial inclusion, MSME growth, and women's credit participation across the country."

The episode blends data and human stories, spotlighting retail borrowers, entrepreneurs, and new borrowers. It brings to life the impact of financial inclusion and the growing role of credit awareness across India and evocatively captures how the positive ripple effects of responsible credit are felt far and wide, from bustling metros to remote villages.

Mr. V. Anantharaman, Chairman, TransUnion CIBIL, said: "This documentary is not just about the history of credit, it is about the future opportunity. Our journey has been about enabling trust through financial behavior, not socio-economic background. That impact is visible across the nation, including rural and small towns, and among millions of responsible borrowers."

As the story unfolds, the film reinforces a powerful message for Indian consumers: creditworthiness is defined by credit behavior and not bias. It is a powerful reminder of how data, when used responsibly, can unlock opportunity and financial confidence for millions.

Watch the TransUnion CIBIL documentary, an Edstead series streaming on JioHotstar here: https://www.hotstar.com/in/shows/bharat-fintech-story/1271326767/cibil/1271461791/watch

