Transworld Group’s Airavat Aviation launches sustainable luxury private air travel in the Southeast Asia, Middle East and Europe

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Airavat Aviation (Airavat), a new venture by Transworld Group, a leading global logistics conglomerate, is set to redefine luxury private jet travel in the Middle East with its launch of hyper-personalized services. Airavat's fleet of Hawker 4000 super-midsize business jets is poised to take the skies, offering on-demand flights to Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East from its Dubai base. India will be one of the major markets, among the Asian countries.

According to reports, the Middle East and Africa Jet Charter market size is expected to grow from USD 511.52 million in 2023 to USD 851.90 million by 2028. With an eye on the growing market for luxury travel in the region, Airavat aims to cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) and business leaders seeking safe, luxurious, and environmentally conscious travel experiences and capture 8 to 10 per cent market share over the next five years. Leveraging its state-of-the-art private jets equipped with groundbreaking technology, Airavat ensures passengers enjoy a seamless, flexible, and discreet luxury travel experience.

"Today's UHNWIs, HNWIs, business leaders, and C-suites not only seek customized travel experiences but are also increasingly environmentally conscious," said Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group. "With the launch of Airavat, we aim to introduce a new dimension of bespoke luxury that seamlessly blends aviation, travel, and hospitality with sustainability. Drawing on Transworld Group's legacy, Airavat's human-centric focus delivers best-in-class luxury private jet services to our customers."

The strategic selection of Airavat's routes also aims to strengthen the Indo-Arab relationship by facilitating private aviation travel between these regions. As the private aviation sector experiences exponential growth, with some markets witnessing up to a 150 per cent increase compared to pre-pandemic years, the Middle East has emerged as a destination renowned for unrivaled luxury experiences, innovative enterprises, and sustainable mega-developments. This vibrant region attracts affluent individuals and influential thought leaders from around the world.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Airavat has partnered with a registered NGO to plant trees for every flight, effectively offsetting the carbon footprint of their operations. This initiative contributes to the aviation sector's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

Airavat's entrance into the luxury private jet market brings a fresh perspective to the region, combining opulence, convenience, and environmental responsibility. As the demand for personalized and sustainable travel experiences continues to grow, Airavat aims to make a significant dent in the market, providing discerning travelers with a new level of luxury that leaves a lasting impression.

Established by the leading global shipping and logistics conglomerate, Transworld Group, Airavat Aviation offers luxury private jet services and bespoke experiences to ultra-high-net-worth business and luxury travellers. Currently operating out of Dubai World Central Airport, Airavat’s fleet of super midsized business jets connects Europe, Africa and Asia to the Middle East.

Building on the legacy of Transworld Group established in 1977 by the late R. Sivaswamy, Airavat also offers a suite of exclusively customized, eco-conscious, luxury air travel and concierge services. It is committed to safety, excellence, optimized for efficiency and is socially and environmentally responsible with carbon-neutral operations. Headquartered in Dubai, Transworld Group operates through a network of global offices and covers a complete range of end-to-end solutions from ship owning, ship management, aircraft owning, multi-modal logistics solutions and integrated digital solutions. For more information, please visit: www.airavat.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor