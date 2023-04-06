Travel Portal Solution launches its Lowest Flight Fares presence in India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (/BusinessWire India): India's leading Travel technology provider Travel Portal Solution launches its brainchild Lowest Flight Fares in the Indian market. In a recent development, Travel Portal Solution announced that after accommodating travelers in Latin and North America, it is now targeting the Indian travel industry. This launch is the company's broader strategy to expand its market by strengthening its presence in India and targeting 62 per cent of the total Indian travelers.

The aim behind Lowest Flight Fares is to provide travelers with comparatively low airfares, thus maximizing the number of customers to its site.

Travelportalsolution.com introduced Lowest Flight Fares in 2021 and within two years in the market, it has crossed the milestone of serving millions of travelers.

Although initially, it aimed to serve North American customers, in no time, it has achieved multiple presences in two other areas - South America and India. With its recent addition in India, the company is looking for ways to improve customer access.

Raj Kishor, the founder of Travel Portal Solution and co-founder of Lowest Flight Fares, said, "The Indian travel market has a huge opportunity for the industry. As a travel technology provider and travel service provider, we can present a stronghold in the market that can target OTAs, tour operators, and travelers overall. We firmly believe that we can cater to all the needs of leisure as well as corporate travelers. We are looking for ways to improve our services to enhance customer satisfaction. Our lowest airfare has already inspired thousands of travelers to make bookings with us. And hence our future strategy lies in our core competency of providing comparatively lower flight fares."

The company's advanced flight booking engine, powered by globally recognized meta-search engines drives huge traffic to the site, allowing visitors to get access to the company's services.

At present, Lowest Flight Fares is serving a large number of travelers with competitive airfare.

