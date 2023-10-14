Travel to Any Destination at Just Rs 1: AbhiBus Rolls Out Festive Season Offer

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 14: AbhiBus, the highest-rated and leading bus booking app in India, is delighted to announce an exciting festive season offer for bus tickets at the incredibly low price of just Rs 1. This offer is effective immediately for travel between October 19, 2023, to October 25, 2023, enabling customers to embark on memorable journeys to their favorite destinations.

The limited-time offer comes as a pre-Diwali gift from AbhiBus to express gratitude to its valued customers. Travelers will need to apply the coupon code "LUCKY1" to avail the offer.

Rohit Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of AbhiBus, expressed his enthusiasm for the offer, saying, "The holiday season is a time for togetherness and joy, and AbhiBus wants to be a part of that celebration. Our 'Rs 1 Travel Offer' is our way of spreading happiness and making travel affordable for all. We want everyone to have the opportunity to connect with loved ones and create cherished memories."

AbhiBus is renowned for its commitment to exceptional customer service, offering instant bus booking, hassle-free cancellations, 24x7 customer support, and real-time bus tracking to ensure a seamless travel experience. In addition, the app has a unique function called "Pink Seat" where a female passenger will only be assigned the adjacent seat if a female passenger has reserved it.

AbhiBus is a leading online bus-ticketing platform that aggregates over 2,500 private bus operators and all leading State Road Transport Corporations ("SRTCs"), covering more than 100,000 routes across the country. Apart from an e-ticketing platform, AbhiBus provides a state-of-the-art online passenger reservation system to more than 350 private bus operators and 5 SRTCs in India including Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Himachal Road Transport Corporation and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation across India. Its software solutions include fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, and logistics, providing a robust and customizable software solution to small and big-size bus operators. AbhiBus primarily earns revenue from bus tickets in the form of convenience fees and commissions. The business of AbhiBus was acquired by ixigo in August 2021.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor