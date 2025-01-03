TravelTech Ziptrrip Partners with PeopleStrong to Revolutionize Corporate Travel and Expense Management

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: Ziptrrip, the innovative AI-powered corporate travel and expense management platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with PeopleStrong, Asia's Choice of HR Tech, to elevate employee experience and streamline HR processes. This strategic collaboration embeds Ziptrrip's advanced capabilities into PeopleStrong's HCM platform, simplifying travel and expense management while enabling enterprises to optimize processes, improve compliance, and achieve operational excellence.

By integrating Ziptrrip's AI-powered travel and expense management solutions into PeopleStrong's HRMS platform, the partnership empowers HR and finance leaders with real-time visibility, streamlined workflows, and actionable insights. Data from corporate travel and expenses will flow seamlessly between the two platforms, allowing HR teams to efficiently track, approve, and analyze travel-related costs in real time, significantly simplifying the overall workflow. Together, Ziptrrip and PeopleStrong are setting a new benchmark for managing corporate travel, fostering a unified and tech-enabled approach that delivers greater value to businesses and employees alike.

Shan Prabhakaran, Co-founder and CEO of Ziptrrip shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, "At Ziptrrip, we are committed to transforming the way companies manage travel and expenses, and this partnership with PeopleStrong reinforces that commitment. Combining Ziptrrip's travel management tools with PeopleStrong's HRMS platform offers a comprehensive solution that enhances efficiency and visibility into travel expenditures.

Beyond being a standalone product, the Ziptrrip integration will provide PeopleStrong users with a specialized, powerful solution. Travel and expense management will be directly linked to HRMS modules, resulting in enhanced functionality and greater control over expenses. Companies will benefit from automated expense tracking, real-time approvals, and detailed analyticsall within the PeopleStrong HR Tech 4.0 platform, which means more efficient management of corporate travel for businesses of any size.

Prakash Rao, President - Customer Success, PeopleStrong emphasized the value of the integration, noting, " At PeopleStrong, our mission has always been to simplify work life through innovative HR technology. Corporate travel and expense management is often a significant administrative challenge for organizations, and by integrating Ziptrrip's advanced capabilities into our HRMS platform, we are equipping our customers with a powerful solution to streamline these processes. This collaboration not only reduces the complexity of tracking and managing travel expenses but also provides deeper financial visibility and compliance. We are excited about how this integration will help businesses optimize their travel operations while enabling HR and finance teams to focus on more strategic initiatives."

In addition to this partnership with PeopleStrong, Ziptrrip continues to expand its ecosystem. The company has already forged collaborations with experience-package creators, offering corporate team engagement activities and personal leisure travel packages for employees through its platform. Moving forward, Ziptrrip is exploring potential partnerships with fintech companies to further enhance its corporate payment solutions, offering streamlined financial management for businesses and unlocking new market opportunities for fintech partners.

This transformative partnership between Ziptrrip and PeopleStrong revolutionizes corporate travel and expense management by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge solutions into PeopleStrong's HRMS ecosystem. As corporate travel demand surges, this collaboration empowers PeopleStrong to deliver unparalleled value to its customers, optimizing operations and catalyzing new avenues for innovation and growth within the HR and finance landscape.

About Ziptrrip:

Ziptrrip is a corporate travel startup dedicated to optimizing travel costs and time for companies while revolutionizing the travel booking experience through digitization. The platform enables corporations to automate travel bookings, streamline the approval process, and implement dynamic travel policies using intelligent algorithms. By eliminating reliance on traditional travel agents, Ziptrrip offers zero markup, best-in-industry pricing, and access to corporate fares with minimal cancellation fees, along with a suite of other benefits. Leveraging advanced technology and AI, Ziptrrip analyzes customer travel patterns and policy compliance to deliver the most valuable fares through a meta-supply backend. Available across four access modesweb platform, mobile web, Android app, and iOS appZiptrrip ensures seamless and efficient travel management for modern businesses. For more information, visit Ziptrrip's website and follow on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About PeopleStrong:

PeopleStrong is Asia Pacific's leading and most comprehensive Human Capital Management SaaS platform. The HR technology company focuses on delivering a unique employee experience, data-driven decision-making, and agility for businesses.

Voted as a Great Place to Work, PeopleStrong has simplified worklife at over 500+ large enterprises across the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, empowering the lives of 2 million+ employees with a mobile-first, AI and ML-powered talent operating system. Their tech capabilities span across the employee lifecycle from hire to exit, including Human Capital Management, Payroll, Talent Acquisition & Management, and Collaboration.

PeopleStrong is rated among the Top 5 in the Asia Pacific at Gartner's Peer Insights and voted as Customers' Choice of HR Tech in the Gartner 'Voice of Customer' Report for 1000+ employee enterprises for 3 consecutive years (2022, 2023 & 2024). It has also been awarded the Solution Provider of the Year award by the Economic Times Human Capital Awards.

Founders' Social Media Handles

* LinkedIn: Shan Prabhakaran | Rishabh Agarwal

* X: Shan Prabhakaran | Rishabh Agarwal

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor