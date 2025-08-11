"TREASURES of INDIA", Poonam Soni Brings Artisanal Craftsmanship Under One Roof

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: Poonam Soni started the concept of bespoke jewels in 1989. Thirty-six years later, she is a pioneer in the field. Now, Soni and her daughter, Kriti, bring to you the many styles of craftsmanship in jewelry from different states of India under one roofreviving the rich heritage of the Indian legacy for the jewelry consumer.

"The Treasures of India" is being launched on 13th and 14th of August for jewelry lovers of Indian heritage. The pieces have been produced in eight different cities. The collection will showcase gold in its tribal glory, diamonds in different cuts of flats, precision rose cuts, and full shimmers studded in different styles unique to their cities. Large carved emeralds, along with cabochons and cuts have been mounted in traditional settings of 'nakshis' and enamels. The focus is on India's rich legacy of artisanship.

"We have gone into the interiors to unravel and create jewelled treasures for you," says Poonam Soni. The luxury designer now focuses on crafts and plans to take this collection to New York next year.

Always ahead of her time, Soni was one of the early designers of luxury jewelry in India in 1989. Now she creates a melange of Indian crafts under her new venture: Jewels Eleven.

