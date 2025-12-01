Treat Hotels & Resorts Expands into Rajasthan with the Launch of Treat Aranya Resort, Kumbhalgarh

VMPL

Kumbhalgarh (Rajasthan) [India], December 1: Treat Hotels & Resorts, one of India's fastest-growing homegrown hospitality brands, proudly announces the opening of Treat Aranya Resort, Kumbhalgarh, marking the group's debut in the royal state of Rajasthan.

Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli Hills and overlooking the stunning Lakhela Lake, the resort offers a tranquil retreat that beautifully blends nature, heritage, and contemporary luxury. Spread across a scenic valley embraced by mountains on three sides and overlooking a serene lake, Treat Aranya Resort is located just minutes away from the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world's second-longest wall Kumbhalgarh Fort, renowned for its 15th-century Rajput legacy and breathtaking architecture.

The resort features an elegant selection of Premium Rooms, Aranya Cottages, and Aranya Suites with Bathtubs, providing guests with the perfect harmony of comfort and sophistication. Guests can indulge in gourmet vegetarian dining at Zaika Restaurant, unwind at the Aravalli Lounge Bar, a rooftop lounge with panoramic hill and lake views, or rejuvenate by the swimming pool, making it a complete escape for leisure seekers.

Designed for family holidays, corporate getaways, and destination weddings, the property offers expansive lawns, versatile banquet spaces, and event venues ideal for grand celebrations, corporate offsites, and intimate gatherings. Every corner of the resort reflects the grandeur of Rajasthan's royal heritage while embodying the warmth and personalized hospitality that define the Treat brand.

"Our vision has always been to craft destinations, not just stays," said Mr. Aditya Mundra, Managing Director, Treat Hotels & Resorts. "With Treat Aranya Resort, we're bringing our signature blend of Indianized hospitality and modern luxury to one of India's most iconic heritage destinations."

Adding to this, Mr. Sudip Raha, Cluster General Manager, said, "Kumbhalgarh perfectly represents our expansion philosophy a destination rich in culture and natural beauty, increasingly favored by both leisure and wedding travelers. Treat Aranya Resort is designed to deliver an authentic yet elevated experience that resonates with our guests."

With this new addition, Treat Hotels & Resorts continues to strengthen its footprint in North India. The brand's growing portfolio now spans Silvassa, Daman, Gholvad, Nashik, Thane, Kumbhalgarh, and Sambhajinagar, with more exciting destinations under development in Udaipur, Jim Corbett, Rajkot, Navi Mumbai, and Ayodhya.

The launch of Treat Aranya Resort reinforces the brand's commitment to offering celebrations, escapes, and experiences that showcase India's diverse landscapes and cultural richness all while staying true to Treat's enduring ethos of warm hospitality and contemporary comfort.

For bookings, visit www.treatresorts.com or call +91 92279 90039

About Treat Aranya Resort, Kumbhalgarh

Located near the historic Kumbhalgarh Fort, Treat Aranya Resort is one of the finest luxury resorts in Kumbhalgarh, ideal for both family holidays and destination weddings. Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, the resort offers elegant cottages, scenic views, gourmet dining, and modern amenities. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a corporate retreat, or a royal celebration, Treat Aranya Resort, Kumbhalgarh promises an unforgettable experience that combines nature, comfort, and heritage in the heart of Rajasthan.

