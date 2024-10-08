Tredence Achieves AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Status

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: Tredence, a global data science and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency status. This designation recognizes that Tredence has demonstrated deep experience in helping travel and hospitality customers transform their business from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences.

AWS's global travel and hospitality practice helps companies of every size and segment - including airlines, airports, ground transportation, travel services and sellers, restaurants, lodging, entertainment venues and casinos, cruise lines, and technology providers - to stay agile and accelerate innovation. AWS helps customers succeed by connecting them to partners with deep AWS experience, and a proven track record for delivering results.

Achieving the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency differentiates Tredence as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Technology Migration and Modernization, Smart Assets, and Analytics Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services.

"Tredence is proud to achieve AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status," said Hutokshi Sethna, Head of Travel and Hospitality, Tredence Inc. "As the travel and hospitality sector evolves, leveraging data analytics for personalized customer engagement is more crucial than ever. Tredence is focused on enhancing analytics capabilities across the entire value chain, from customer acquisition to revenue growth management, by embedding AI at the core of every decision. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tredence offers a suite of innovative AI solution accelerators tailored to meet the unique challenges of the Travel and Hospitality industry, leveraging AWS's robust platform. Our solution-oriented accelerators are designed to enhance operational efficiency, drive customer engagement, and unlock new revenue streams. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Tredence has demonstrated a deep understanding of AWS services, ensuring the development of secure, scalable, and efficient solutions.

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider dedicated to bridging the gap between insight generation and value realization. With over 3000 employees and offices in key global locations, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, Tredence partners with leading retail, CPG, high-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrial companies. By leveraging deep domain expertise, innovative data platforms, and strategic partnerships, Tredence delivers tailored, state-of-the-art solutions to its clients. For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

