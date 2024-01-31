Tredence Inc. named in the Landscape report for The Data Quality Solutions Landscape, Q4 2023

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI solutions provider, announced that it has been named in the report, The Data Quality Solutions Landscape, Q4 2023 by Forrester Research. The report notes the significant advancements witnessed in the data quality solutions sector over the past three to five years.

The report states, "Organizations are increasingly relying on data and insight for making decisions faster and smarter. This reliance, coupled with changing business needs related to critical initiatives, makes data accuracy, completeness, and consistency of paramount importance." This report, in which Tredence received recognition, aligns with the industry's trajectory, which has seen a transformation in data quality tools and solutions. Traditionally focused on rectifying inaccuracies and maintaining data structure, these tools now offer a comprehensive suite of capabilities, including automated data profiling, validation, classification, enrichment, and integration with advanced analytics platforms.

The report also mentions, "Augmented data quality solutions extend beyond the traditional benefits of accurate, consistent, reliable, and complete data. They facilitate timely data access for swift and informed decision-making, ensure regulatory compliance to mitigate risks, and enrich data for advanced analytics and reporting. While enhancing operational efficiency, these solutions also enable organizations to uncover deeper insights and provide a dependable foundation for innovative product development."

Sumit Mehra, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Tredence, commented on the recognition, stating, "Data problems extend beyond volume and usage. In this context, ensuring data quality is paramount. Poor data quality undermines advanced analytics. Enterprises must invest in end-to-end solutions for reliable data, covering cleansing to governance, speeding up insights-to-action time. We believe the recognition in the Forrester's Data Quality Solutions Landscape report is a strong validation of our dedication to providing dynamic, real-time solutions that anticipate and address the evolving needs of the industry."

According to the Forrester report, "Many solutions incorporate AI/ML-assisted KPI tracking, root cause analysis, and preventive recommendations that alert stewards and expedite the remediation process, resulting in streamlined data workflows and improved efficiencies." These solutions play a crucial role in monitoring data usage, facilitating control over sensitive information, and enforcing privacy policies. This ensures compliance with stringent data protection regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and HITECH.

With Sancus, Tredence's AI-powered Data Quality management system, one can create master data from diverse sources, while maintaining and tracking data quality and data governance over time. Continue deriving actionable insights from reliable data that is automatically captured, non-redundant, and cost-effective to maintain, for trustworthy intelligence to make the right decisions at the right time.

Commenting on the recognition, Pavan Kumar, Senior Manager of Tredence, said, "In the modern enterprise paradigm, high-quality data isn't just a priority it's the bedrock of informed decision making. Our constant experimentation in this domain has helped us solve a myriad of data quality challenges. Harnessing the advancements in GenAI, we are now able to create transformative synergy. Looking at legacy problems through the lens of AI helps unlock hidden potential and enhances the efficiency of traditional data management, revolutionizing how we perceive and improve data quality."

In addition to acknowledgment in the Landscape report, Forrester recently recognized Tredence as a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Analytics Service Providers, Q2 2023.

To download a copy of the Landscape report, please visit Forrester. The report is available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last mile problem in AI. The 'last mile' is the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms & accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bangalore, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

