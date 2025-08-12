PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12: Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized for the second consecutive year as a 'Leader' in the Information Services Group's (ISG) Provider Lens™ for Retail & CPG Analytics Services.

ISG, a prominent global technology research and advisory firm, serves as a trusted business partner to over 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. This year's ISG 'Specialty Analytics Service - Retail and CPG Study' evaluated 21 leading providers and Tredence was recognized among 7 leaders, to help retail and CPG decision-makers identify the most effective partners for their analytics needs.

In this assessment, ISG identified Tredence as a Leader and a top choice for retailers and Consumer Goods companies navigating the complex landscape of data and analytics. Tredence is the AI expert driving the data strategy for 8 of the top 10 global retailers and CPGs. Trusted by the world's leading retailers and CPGs, Tredence's data model and AI/ML accelerators are powering over $2 trillion in global RCG revenue.

According to the report, Tredence was chosen for its exemplary leadership in transforming leading retailers' and CPG companies' data foundations, enabling them to derive actionable insights with Agentic AI and significantly reducing time to value for clients.

Tredence earned recognition from ISG for its strengths in areas such as:

- Agentic AI Across the Retail-CPG Value Chain: Agent-ready data models support rapid deployment across pricing, promotions, assortment, and inventory. With multimodal intelligence and orchestration across data and workflows, it enables modular, persona-centric automation.

- Marketplace of Retail & CPG AI Agents: A connected ecosystem where specialized agents collaborate to optimize pricing, promotions, shelf execution and replenishment, driving autonomous decisions that deliver end-to-end growth and efficiency.

- Accelerated AI Impact: With 150+ retail-specific AI/ML accelerators and 12+ GenAI agents, Tredence solves the toughest data engineering and data science challenges for the world's largest retailers. Tredence's accelerators cut time-to-value by 50% and deliver measurable results in weeks.

"At Tredence, we're helping enterprises turn AI ambition into action. By embedding GenAI and Agentic AI into vertical-specific retail and CPG use cases, we're enabling intelligent, real-time decisions that solve real-world challengesfrom supply chain volatility to personalized customer engagement. Our focus on domain-driven innovation accelerates AI maturity and drives tangible business outcomes. As markets shift, we're committed to helping leaders stay ahead with scalable, future-ready AI solutions," said Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder and CEO of Tredence.

"Tredence delivers differentiated impact by embedding GenAI and Agentic AI into vertical-specific Retail and CPG use cases. This integration advances AI readiness and maturity, enabling real-time, intelligent decision-making across the value chain and accelerating the insights-to-action cycleenhancing responsiveness, operational efficiency and customer-centric growth for business leaders navigating dynamic market conditions," said Manav Deep Sachdeva, Principal Analyst, ISG.

This recognition builds on Tredence being named the 2025 Retail and CPG Partner of the Year by Databricks, Snowflake and Google Cloud, affirming its position as the clear leader in Retail and CPG Data & AI modernization driving measurable business impact.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

About ISG:

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics, sourcing advisory, managed governance and risk services, network carrier services, technology strategy and operations design, change management, market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

