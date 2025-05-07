Tredence Partners with Snowflake to Launch AI-Powered Automotive Manufacturing and Supply Chain Solutions

PRNewswire

San Jose (California) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [US], May 7: Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company, today announced a collaboration with Snowflake to advance the AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing through tailored automotive solutions. This collaboration combines Tredence's deep industry expertise with Snowflake's scalable data cloud platform to help OEMs, suppliers, dealers, and fleet operators modernize legacy systems, unify operational and IT data, and deliver AI-driven insights at scale. The collaboration enables a unified, modern data architecture that bridges OT and IT, delivering real-time visibility, predictive analytics, and operational efficiency all built on Snowflake's secure and high-performance AI Data Cloud.

* A unified platform to help OEMs and fleet operators modernize with real-time data, GenAI, and supply chain insights

"Automotive companies are sitting on years of OT and IT data, but it's locked in systems that don't talk to each other and can't keep up with real-time demands," said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Business Officer - Industrial Manufacturing, Tredence. "Our AI-driven smart manufacturing and supply chain solutions, along with GenAI-led migration accelerators, unify OT and IT data to drive actionable insights. Powered by Snowflake's scalable AI and data cloud platform, our solutions help customers unlock measurable business value."

Tredence's offering includes two components:

1. AI-Powered Smart Manufacturing & Supply Chain Command Center

1. Unified Data Foundation: 400+ pre-built, domain-specific KPIs across sales, procurement, planning, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, and sustainability.

2. Digital Accelerators: White-box AI models built natively in Snowflake to power predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, quality optimization, and yield improvement.

3. Industry 4.0 Command Center: A real-time 360-degree view of manufacturing and supply chain operations, offering predictive insights and contextual decision support.

2. GenAI-Powered Migration Accelerators

1. Modernization Toolkit: Tools to accelerate migration from platforms like SAP BW/HANA to Snowflake with reduced manual effort.

2. Frameworks and Converters: Includes disposition logic for legacy objects, automated code conversion, and an LLM-powered SQL optimizer for performance-tuned modernization.

With this collaboration, joint customers can:

* Unify Automotive Lifecycle Data: Break down silos across design, production, connected vehicles, service, and warranty systems.

* Scale Connected Vehicle Insights: Efficiently manage sensor and video data using Snowflake's performant, decoupled architecture.

* Create New Revenue Streams: Securely share and monetize data products via Snowflake Marketplace.

* Enable AI-Powered Decision-Making: Use AI/ML to improve product quality, predictive maintenance, and customer engagement.

* Improve Supply Chain Agility: Access real-time supplier and logistics data to reduce disruption and optimize inventory.

"In today's automotive landscape, manufacturers are facing a critical challenge: transforming vast amounts of siloed operational and IT data into actionable intelligence," said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing, Snowflake. "By combining Tredence's AI expertise with Snowflake's robust data cloud infrastructure, we're helping automotive leaders break down these data barriers and accelerate their digital transformation. Through this launch, joint customers benefit from near real-time decision-making and predictive capabilities that drive tangible business outcomes across the entire automotive value chain."

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI - the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide targeted, impactful solutions to its clients. The company has 3,500+ employees across San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

For more information, visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

