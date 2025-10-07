'TREE OF TRANQUILITY', Grammy Winner Deep Forest & Iconic Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma Release New Album

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: Grammy-winning electronic music group Deep Forest and santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma have collaborated together for their new album, 'Tree of Tranquility'. The album blends Rahul Sharma's mellifluous santoor compositions with Deep Forest's electronic texturescreating a sonic journey that combines traditional Indian classical music with contemporary electronic sounds and a deep connection with nature. The album has seen a strong reception, surpassing 200,000 streams in its first ten days.

'Tree of Tranquility' merges the genres of electronica, world music, and Indian classical. The project features the incredibly beautiful melodies of santoor by Rahul Sharma alongside the immersive electronic textures of Deep Forest's Éric Mouquet. The album takes an experimental approach to contemporary sounds, while exploring themes of nature and serenity. It is available for streaming on all major digital music platforms, including YouTube, and Spotify. For updates, fans can follow Rahul Sharma on his official Instagram account, @rahulsharmasantoor and Deep Forest on @deepforestofficial.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor