Tree Plantation Drive commenced with Indian Army by Renault India to Spread Awareness of Environmental Conservation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 16: In a remarkable initiative to promote environmental conservation and spread awareness about the importance of trees, Renault India, in collaboration with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) and Indian soldiers, commenced a tree plantation drive in Navy Nagar, Mumbai. The initiative marked a significant step towards fostering a greener future and engaging communities in sustainable practices.

The tree plantation drive, held in the Navy Nagar, witnessed the enthusiastic participation of Indian soldiers, who joined hands with Renault India representatives and DPIFF officials to plant trees across designated areas.

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault cars are manufactured in the facility located near Chennai. Renault India also has a widespread presence of close to 430+ sales and 490+ service touch points, which include 250+ Workshop on Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

Renault India spearheaded the initiative as part of its broader corporate social responsibility endeavours. By partnering with Indian soldiers, the company aimed to honour their dedication to the nation while emphasizing the crucial role of every individual in preserving the environment for future generations.

Speaking of the initiative, Mr. Gagandeep Singh, Head- Field Sales, Renault India, mentioned “Embracing unity and environmental responsibility, Renault India is delighted to partner with Indian soldiers stationed at Navy Nagar, Mumbai, to kickstart a Tree Plantation Drive. This collective initiative, in collaboration with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, underscores our dedication to nurturing a more sustainable tomorrow, all while paying tribute to the unwavering commitment of our armed forces. Together, we plant the seeds of awareness and action, cultivating a legacy of sustainability for future generations.”

Anil Mishra, Managing Director of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, remarked, “Through initiatives like the Tree Plantation Drive at Navy Nagar with the support of Renault, we aim not only to celebrate cinema but also to nurture a sustainable future, emphasizing the profound connection between our artistic endeavoursand environmental responsibility.”

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 powered by Renault India was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Evolution as the theme.

The annual award ceremony felicitated the best creative minds in the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity, paying homage to the craft of filmmaking pioneered in India by Dadasaheb Phalke (The Father of Indian Cinema). The grand gala was full of memorable moments and was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vidhu Vinod Chopra amongst many others.

With musical performances by Javed Ali, Sukhwinder Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. It also featured a wonderful cultural dance performance, along with a spectacular acrobatic performance. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale.

Seasoned actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour. The evergreen Moushumi Chatterjee was felicitated for her Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry, with K.J. Yesudas being lauded for his Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film festival https://www.dpiff.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor