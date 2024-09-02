Trendz Exhibitions to Host December 2024 Live Event and Launch Multi-Vendor Marketplace

SMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2: Trendz Exhibitions, South India's premier shopping destination, is thrilled to announce its upcoming live event from December 1st to 3rd, 2024, at TAJ Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This eagerly awaited three-day exhibition promises to be a paradise for fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts, offering an unparalleled immersive experience. A pioneer in the exhibition industry since 2010, Trendz Exhibitions has redefined the unorganized sector with over 600 successful offline events across South India. By providing sellers an affordable platform to showcase their products, the brand consistently offers buyers a diverse and premium shopping experience under one roof.

Renowned for attracting elite shoppers, including urban residents and NRIs, Trendz Exhibitions consistently features top-tier exhibitors showcasing the finest in fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle products. The event also serves as a crucial platform for millennials to develop their entrepreneurial skills and ambitions in niche markets, offering invaluable exposure for growth.

In a ground-breaking initiative, Trendz Exhibitions will simultaneously launch its new multi-vendor marketplace at www.trendzexhibitions.com. This online platform will seamlessly integrate with the physical exhibition, enabling attendees to explore and shop a diverse range of fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle products both in person and online. The marketplace is designed to ensure increased profits for sellers by expanding their reach beyond the physical event, allowing them to tap into a broader audience and reduce overhead costs. By providing an additional revenue stream, the platform empowers sellers to maximize their sales potential while maintaining minimal investment and risk. This innovative approach will not only extend our reach beyond geographical boundaries but also allow those unable to attend the event to still engage with the Trendz experience.

Rooted in the brand's well-established physical exhibitions, the marketplace is designed to empower small and medium-sized sellers to scale without significant investments. It offers a risk-free entry into the online market, reducing overheads and dead stocks while maximizing reach and profits. For buyers, the marketplace guarantees a curated and diverse shopping experience, reflecting the quality and variety of the physical events. The brand's mission is to expand India's entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting sustainable growth.

Santhi Kathiravan, the visionary founder of Trendz Exhibitions, has been instrumental in revolutionizing the event management landscape in South India. Her innovative approach has led to over 600 successful exhibitions, bringing together more than 15,000 exhibitors across major cities in the South, with a primary focus on women's fashion. The new multi-vendor marketplace is designed to empower emerging entrepreneurs by providing an additional revenue channel for offline vendors, furthering her commitment to supporting diverse business talents and fostering entrepreneurial growth.

"Our goal with the multi-vendor marketplace is to bridge the gap between our physical exhibitions and the digital world," says Santhi Kathiravan. "This platform will allow our exhibitors to maintain a continuous presence and provide customers with the flexibility to shop at their convenience." The marketplace will feature a curated selection of products, all adhering to the high standards for which Trendz Exhibitions is known.

By combining the live exhibition with the online marketplace, Trendz Exhibitions is not only adapting to evolving market trends but also preserving the unique charm of live events.

For more information, visit www.trendzexhibitions.com.

