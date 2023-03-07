Trescon's 12th 'Big CIO Show' to be held in Bengaluru, will bring together India's top IT minds

His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar joins Big CIO Show as a Special Guest.

As a distinguished member of the royal family, His Highness brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will undoubtedly make this event a truly unforgettable one.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is the twenty-seventh custodian of the former royal family of the Kingdom of Mysore.

He began his primary education at Vidya Niketan School, Bangalore and later graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in the U.S.A with a B.A. degree in English and Economics.

In addition to his role as the custodian of the former royal family, Sri YKC Wadiyar has also been actively involved in promoting causes related to wildlife conservation, environmental protection, and access to education.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to be inspired by this very special guest at #BigCIOShow taking place at Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru: https://bigcioshow.com/delegate-registration.

