Tressa Doors Launches Its Latest Range of Premium Engineered Doors to Match the Modern Interiors

New Delhi [India], November 18: Tressa Doors, owned by Badgujar and Lamba LLP, has recently launched its latest range of premium, engineered wooden, and designer doors to match modern-day spaces. These doors offer long-term reliability and durability with an emphasis on modern-day aesthetics, making them an ideal choice for homes, interior designers, and architects.

These doors stand apart because of the high-quality and premium materials used in its making that ensure that they withstand daily use, wear and tear, and scratches while retaining their strength for years. The durability of these doors is easily proven because it is backed by a 12-year warranty, which gives anyone buying the doors complete peace of mind.

Customers can order custom made wooden doors Pan-India on a free delivery basis regardless of the ordered quantum or volume. Customers can leverage the option of availing preferred color, size or design of the wooden doors.

Other features include weather resistance, making it ideal to even install in bathrooms, weather-resistance makes it an ideal choice for outdoor spaces or lounges, and warp-free construction makes it a great choice for places where people are more frequent. From bedrooms to living and main entrances, these wooden doors can cover every space of the house.

These doors also come with advanced termite-proof technology, emphasizing their long-lasting nature and providing protection against common wooden door issues. This feature alone is making buyers go for it because wood is the most common breeding ground for such insects that slowly spread to the different parts of the house. Tressa Doors has not compromised on the visual appeal by focusing on other features, and every potential buyer gets a custom-made option for their home to match the aesthetics of the space.

As the company is functioning and operating in India, the doors are even made keeping the constant weather changes and conditions in consideration. These doors can easily withstand extreme weather conditions, ranging from high humidity and harsh winter days, making it ideal to be installed at the entrance of the home.

Businesses across India can apply for Tressa Doors dealership to be eligible for exclusive wholesale rates along with priority dispatch as well as marketing support. Additionally, it comes with an access to complete designer door range.

Tressa Doors operate through an integrated manufacturing plant spanning over 2 Acres area equipped with advanced imported machinery, enabling the handling of every stage of production comprehensively in-house. It enables delivery of superior quality as well as faster production & complete customization.

When asked about the launch of these premium engineered doors, one of the representatives from the company said, "We introduced the concept of 'Customize Your Door Your Way' to give people a chance to premium doors that not only offer durability but also complement one's interior designs and blend perfectly with the exteriors.

Not just the homeowners are reaching out to us, but even designers and architectures are coming to us with their unique ideas of doors. At this point, we are elated to cater to everyone's diverse needs and wish to continue our service." With a stronger foundation as weas apt technical expertise in plywood manufacturing, Tressa delivers doors & plywood that offers optimal strength & stability, ensuring long-term durability.

Badgujar and Lamba LLP has already been a known name in the Indian interior space, and with the launch of Tressa Doors, they are expanding their services and helping customers get access to better doors. They are focused on providing quality, merged with aesthetics in order to ensure optimal customer satisfaction.

