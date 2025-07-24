Trevito Lifestyle Launches Eau De Parfum in India: A New-Age Perfume Brand Making Luxury Fragrances Accessible

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: Fragrance lovers, rejoice! TRÉVITO, a new-age perfume brand, is now officially live in India. Offering premium, long-lasting fragrances for both men and women at accessible price points. Proudly made in India, the brand is redefining everyday luxury through a curated range of international-quality perfumes designed to fit every mood, moment, and personality.

To celebrate the launch, Trevito Lifestyle is offering a Flat 25% OFF to its first 100 customers shopping online at www.trevitolifestyle.com.

Crafted for Him & Her

Whether you're drawn to bold, masculine notes or prefer elegant, feminine scents, TRÉVITO's collection is thoughtfully designed for everyone. From boardroom meetings to evening dates, from daily wear to gym sessions, the versatile range makes every moment memorable.

Luxury Meets Affordability

Trevito Lifestyle breaks the stereotype that quality perfumes must come with a hefty price tag. Every fragrance is created using globally sourced ingredients and expert formulations to ensure premium longevity and projection, without compromising on affordability.

The Vision Behind the Brand

Founded by a team of passionate fragrance enthusiasts and marketing professionals, TRÉVITO was born out of a simple vision: To make luxury perfumes accessible in India. The founders recognized a gap in the market for high-quality, stylish fragrances that didn't cost a fortune, especially for the young Indian consumer who seeks value without compromise.

" TRÉVITO is not just a perfume, it defines your personality. We wanted to create a bran that resonates with young Indians who value style, substance, and scent," says Surajit Basu, founder of Trevito Lifestyle.

Made in India, Loved Everywhere

All TRÉVITO fragrances are proudly made in India, using advanced international perfumery techniques and high-grade ingredients. The result? Scents that feel global, but speak to the Indian soul.

Available Online Only

To maintain premium quality at accessible pricing, Trevito Lifestyle follows a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. Customers can explore and purchase the collection from www.trevitolifestyle.com, along with platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

