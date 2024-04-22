TREVOC Bags the "Emerging Real Estate Brand" Award at the "Big Impact 2024" Awards

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 22: TREVOC, a leading Gurugram-based real estate developer, achieved another milestone by winning the "Emerging Real Estate Brand" at Big FM's "Big Impact 2024" award. The award ceremony was held at the Eros Hotel, Delhi and was graced by the presence of renowned personalities and dignitaries.

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, commented, "We are thrilled to receive the Big Impact Award from Big FM. This award not only underscores our brand's rich legacy but also acknowledges our recent strides, including the introduction of our brand ambassadors Saif and Kareena, which has become the talk of the town." Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, added, "We are a brand with years of legacy and are striving to define luxury in its true essence. This recognition inspires us to continue our journey of setting new standards and delivering exceptional quality and comfort to our buyers."

The Big Impact Award facilitates entrepreneurs, business leaders, and visionaries from various industries who showcase their commendable achievements. TREVOC aspires to create unparalleled architecture, state-of-the-art facilities, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, setting new benchmarks and redefining the industry.

