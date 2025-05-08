Triangle Education Becomes Exclusive India Partner of International Black Sea University Georgia

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 8: Triangle Education Consultancy Services has become the exclusive partner in India of International Black Sea University (IBSU), a renowned university operating in Tbilisi, the capital of the European country of Georgia.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the two institutions at the university campus regarding this remarkable decision in the field of education.

On the occasion of signing of MoU, representatives of Triangle Education Consultancy Services, India also met former Education Minister of Georgia and current Rector Mr. Giorgi Amilakhvari and Vice Rector of IBSU Mr. Giorgi Makharashvili. there was also discussion on increasing cooperation in the field of medical education between the two countries.

Established in the year 1995, IBSU is known for academic excellence, stability, and quality education in the European country Georgia. This university also has contracts with more than 25 high standard hospitals in Europe.Where university medical students receive excellent clinical training and practical experience.

More than 300 Indian students will be admitted to pursue medical education at IBSU in the year 2025. The university has also started a scheme to provide iPads as gifts to the first 50 students taking admission.

This is an important step towards strengthening India-Georgia educational relations. This cooperation will take the educational sector of both countries to new heights and Indian students will get high quality education at international level.

