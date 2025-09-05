Trianz Achieves AWS Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

PRNewswire

Santa Clara (California) [US], September 5: Trianz, a digital transformation software and solutions company, announced today that it has achieved Premier Tier status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Trianz as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.

"Trianz is proud to achieve Premier Tier in the AWS Partner Network," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and the author of Crossing The Digital Faultline: 10 Rules Of Highly Successful Leaders In Digitalization. "This recognition validates our approach to enterprise transformation, where we significantly compress traditional cloud migration timelines while delivering predictable results at scale. Our deep AWS expertisecombined with our unified Concierto platform and pioneering AI capabilitiesenables organizations to transition from legacy constraints to cloud-native acceleration with confidence."

To earn Premier Tier status, companies must complete a stringent approval process, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have deep expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. Premier Tier Services Partners also maintain a strong team of AWS-trained and certified technical consultants and have extensive experience in project management and professional services.

"Achieving AWS Premier Tier status is a significant milestone in our journey, and it reflects the power of strategic alliances in driving transformation at enterprise scale," said Sandeep Kashyap, Global Head of Alliances at Trianz. "At Trianz, we view partnerships as more than collaborationsthey are engines of innovation and customer success that amplify our ability to deliver breakthrough outcomes. Together with AWS, we are enabling enterprises to modernize confidently, simplify complex migrations, and unlock new sources of exponential value. This recognition validates our vision of not only helping clients get to the cloud but ensuring they thrive and revolutionize how they operate once they are there."

At Trianz, they go beyond the role of a typical Systems Integrator (SI) by simplifying and mastering the entire cloud journey with Concierto, their proprietary end-to-end platform.

Now, their partners and customers can benefit from a single, integrated solution that is fully recognized by AWS for mastering both sides of the cloud equation:

* Getting There: With the AWS Migration and Modernization Software Competency.

* Thriving There: With the AWS Cloud Operations Software Competency and AI Capabilities.

This dual AWS validation provides our clients with confidence that Concierto can power their complete cloud lifecyclefrom a seamless migration to optimized, long-term success.

Trianz will showcase these capabilities as a Gold Sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2025, demonstrating how the integration of Concierto and AWS services delivers unparalleled transformation outcomes for our customers globally .

Concierto enables enterprises to manage their cloud journey across the full lifecycle with five key modules:

* Concierto MIGRATE: Accelerates seamless migration of workloads to AWS, ensuring minimal disruption, rapid deployment, and operational readiness from day one.

* Concierto MODERNIZE: Enhances applications and infrastructure for scalability, performance, and resilience, helping businesses leverage cloud-native capabilities effectively.

* Concierto MANAGE: Automates governance, monitoring, and optimization of cloud resources, providing complete visibility and control over operations while ensuring security and compliance.

* Concierto MAXIMIZE: Optimizes cloud investments by delivering actionable insights, cost management, and operational excellence, ensuring organizations extract maximum value from their AWS deployments.

* Concierto INSIGHTS & AGENTIC AI: Enables enterprises to deploy autonomous AI agents and conversational analytics without traditional data migration complexity. With 100+ pre-built autonomous agents, and natural language data interaction that democratizes AI access across the entire organization.

Together, these modules provide a connected experience for customers to confidently migrate, operate, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments while unlocking the transformative power of AI.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies and accelerates digital transformations through technology platforms and excellence in execution. The company enables customers to transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure, and Security capabilities. Through our unified Concierto platform suite and pioneering AI capabilities, we deliver transformation outcomes that compress traditional timelines while ensuring predictable results at enterprise scale. With offices and teams worldwide, Trianz and its partners serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally.

For more information about Trianz, visit www.trianz.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2764789/Trianz_AWS_Partner.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564521/Trianz_Logo.jpg

