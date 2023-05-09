Tribeca appoints new Head of Business Development, Somendra Sarwal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (/ATK): Tribeca Developers, the developers of Trump Towers in India has announced the appointment of Somendra Sarwal as Head of Business Development.

Sarwal brings over 19 years of experience across capital markets, land advisory, lending, structured finance, and private equity businesses. He has advised in excess of USD 680 million on capital raising, land and project sales transactions during his association with Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers International, ICICI Bank and others.

Across his career, Sarwal has deployed and managed an AUM of USD 1.09 billion. He also managed over USD 440 million discretionary and non-discretionary investments of large and mid-corporate treasuries across asset classes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Somendra to the Tribeca family as our Head of Business Development," said Kalpesh Mehta, Founder of Tribeca Developers. "His extensive experience in capital markets, land advisory, and private equity will be an asset to our team as we continue to grow and develop new projects. We look forward to working with him to drive our business forward."

Commenting on his appointment, Sarwal said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Tribeca Developers and look forward to working with the team to take the company to greater heights. With the potential of the Indian real estate market, there's immense scope for growth and I'm excited to be a part of this journey."

As Head of Business Development, Sarwal will be responsible for leading the company's efforts in identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with key partners, and driving growth across Tribeca's real estate portfolio.

Tribeca is a specialty real estate developer focused on creating world-class products and customer experiences. Tribeca pioneered the concept of branded residences in India by bringing the Trump brand to the country. Tribeca is now behind the largest number of branded residential projects in India.

Tribeca believes in contributing towards a sustainable environment and is focused on developing responsible homes that are energy efficient and use materials and resources that do not cause a negative impact on the environment. Currently, Tribeca is developing over 6 million square feet of branded residential projects in India with a sale value of INR. 6,000 crores and has a development pipeline of over 4 million square feet.

