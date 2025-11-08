Tribute to Cow Protectors on 7th November at Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025

New Delhi [India], November 8: The Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025 witnessed a deeply emotional and historic moment today as the Rashtriya Gaudhan Mahasangh paid tribute to cow protectors from across the country who sacrificed their lives in the service of the cow, the Swadeshi movement, and environmental preservation.

The day holds special significance as November 7, 2006 marks the founding of the Rashtriya Gaudhan Mahasangh as an “idealistic non-violent movement.” Since then, the day has been observed every year as “Gaubalidan Smriti Diwas” (Martyrs' Memorial Day) and the Foundation Day of the Mahasangh.

The program commenced at 9 a.m. with Vedic chanting, havan (ritual offering), and gau poojan (cow worship). This was followed by two minutes of silence to honor all the cow protectors. The gathering included representatives from Gaushalas, farmer organizations, environmentalists, youth volunteers, and social activists from across India, all of whom reaffirmed their collective commitment to cow welfare and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Khurana, National Convener and Chief Spokesperson of Rashtriya Gaudhan Mahasangh, said, “The cow is not just at the heart of our culture but is also the backbone of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Those who sacrificed their lives for cow protection are the eternal symbols of this ideology. The Rashtriya Gaudhan Mahasangh will continue to work tirelessly to fulfill their vision.”

He announced that in the coming years, November 7 will be observed nationwide as “Gau Seva Sankalp Diwas” (Cow Service Commitment Day), during which schools, panchayats, and Gaushalas will organize cow welfare and environmental awareness campaigns.

A symposium on the topic “Cow Economy and the Future” was also held on the occasion, where experts highlighted that if the 9.5 lakh tonnes of cow dung produced annually by India's 22,000 Gaushalas were utilized scientifically, the nation could prevent the felling of approximately 50 million trees each year.

Furthermore, the production of organic fertilizers, biogas, natural pesticides, and Panchgavya-based medicines has the potential to create millions of employment opportunities in rural India. The event also honored 25 volunteers for their remarkable contribution to cow welfare. The tribute ceremony concluded with the national anthem and the collective chant of “Gau Mataram.”

Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025 — A Five-Day Movement Toward Self-Reliant India

This program forms an integral part of the six-day Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025, being held from November 5 to 10, 2025, at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle, New Delhi.

The central theme of the summit is — “Atmanirbhar Bharat through the BioE3 Policy – Environment, Economy, and Employment.” According to Mr. Vijay Khurana, the BioE3 Policy provides a practical framework for achieving sustainable growth in India. “Our goal is to ensure that Gaudhan (cow wealth) is not confined to service alone but becomes a means of balance between livelihood, environment, and economy,” he said.

Over 600 stalls have been set up at the venue, showcasing Panchgavya products, organic farming solutions, green energy innovations, and eco-friendly technologies. The summit has become a vibrant platform for farmers, Gaushala operators, scientists, and entrepreneurs to engage in dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.

During its two-decade journey, the Rashtriya Gaudhan Mahasangh has made remarkable progress in spreading the concept of a cow-based sustainable economy–

In 2006, India had around 9,500 Gaushalas , which has now grown to over 22,000 .

, which has now grown to . The cow population has increased from 95 million to 220 million .

. Thousands of farmers have transitioned from chemical farming to cow-based organic agriculture.

Speaking on the ongoing summit, Mr. Vijay Khurana added,

“This is not merely a cultural or religious initiative but a national movement leading India toward sustainability and self-reliance. The cow is the soul of India — and until Gaudhan becomes part of our economic framework, the dream of a truly self-reliant nation will remain incomplete.”

The Swadeshi Rashtriya Gaudhan Summit 2025 continues till November 10.

Venue: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate Circle, New Delhi

Time: 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

About Rashtriya Godhan Mahasangh

An Idealistic Non-Violent Movement dedicated to the welfare of cows and the promotion of cow-based sustainable innovations. Triple E: Environment, Economy, and Employment at the Core. At the heart of this summit lies the Triple E philosophy-focusing on Environment, Economy, and Employment, driving a powerful movement that blends tradition with innovation.

