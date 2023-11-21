Tricksingh Unleashes The Fiercely Self-Absorbing “MESSIAH” – A Game-Changer In Punjabi Rap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Tricksingh, the rising star in Punjabi rap music, has once again stunned audiences with his latest single, “Messiah.” Known for his insightful lyrics and dynamic approach to Punjabi culture, Tricksingh takes a daring detour with this release, showcasing an unprecedented moshpit-ready, self-absorbing side.

“Messiah” is a dangerous rap record that boldly asserts Tricksingh’s rising stature in the Punjabi rap scene. The marquee emcee, born Tirath Sandhu, steps into uncharted territory, delivering a notoriously rude ‘choppa’ flow that captivates and threatens artistically. While avoiding direct name drops, Tricksingh skilfully weaves provocations and engages in a bar-for-bar competition that will leave listeners on the edge of their seats.

Tirath Sandhu, widely known as Tricksingh, has emerged as one of the finest Punjabi emcees on the come-up. With a brief yet impactful discography of five hard-hitting independent singles, Tricksingh navigates the diverse landscapes of Punjabi rap music. His music, a vivid concoction of Punjabi vernacular and new-age references, reflects the evolving musicality of the genre.

https://youtu.be/hEmIvDJt734

Tricksingh’s artistry is a journey through modern Punjabi culture, offering a sonic experience tailor-made for mosh pits. Whether paying homage to his Punjabi roots or embracing a provocative and self-absorbing persona, Tricksingh’s music is a testament to the ever-evolving landscape of Punjabi Hip-Hop across generations.

“Messiah” encapsulates Tricksingh’s most impactful and notoriously raw rap style to date, simultaneously shocking and challenging artistic boundaries.

“In ‘Messiah,’ I pay homage to iconic artists I grew up listening to, such as Eminem, Ghostface Killah, and Tupac—decorating the entire track with references to these artists who fearlessly paved their way into the hip-hop scene. It’s my way of channelling the spirit of those who couldn’t care less about societal norms, aiming to carve a path for myself in the Indian hip-hop scene, just as they did. The song is a canvas adorned with interpolations of the rap icons who shaped my musical journey.” said Tricksingh.

“Messiah” is set to be a game-changer, pushing the boundaries of Punjabi rap and solidifying Tricksingh’s position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

