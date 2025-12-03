Trident Group Highlights Sustainable Paper Innovation at PaperEx 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 3: Trident Group, a leading manufacturer of agro-based, eco-smart paper, participated in the 17th International Exhibition & Conference on Pulp, Paper & Allied Industries (PaperEx 2025), held from 3-6 December 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), New Delhi. The Group showcased its sustainability-led paper portfolio, underscoring its commitment to circular manufacturing and conscious resource utilisation.

At the exhibition, Trident highlighted its pioneering approach to wheat-straw-based paper - a solution enabling zero tree cutting while converting agro-waste into a valuable renewable resource. The stall design further brought the brand's sustainability philosophy to life through minimalism, natural textures, and an ethos of environmental responsibility.

Reinforcing its ongoing transformation, the Group also showcased how automation and digitalisation are being integrated into its paper operations to enhance precision, minimise waste, and improve transparency across production processes. These efforts reflect Trident's long-term focus on building a more efficient, technology-enabled, and environmentally conscious manufacturing ecosystem.

In addition to its current portfolio, Trident announced plans to expand its range with new variants in copier and maplitho, along with refreshed designs within its notebooks category. These additions are designed to meet evolving customer expectations while staying true to the brand's sustainability-first product philosophy.

Speaking on the participation, Rajnish Kumar Gera, CEO - Paper & Chemicals, Trident Group, said, "Our participation at Paperex 2025 was a resounding success, reaffirming Trident Group's position as a pioneer in sustainable paper solutions. The overwhelming response from corporate customers, partners, and visitors reflects the growing trust in our eco-conscious innovations - The Good Paper. With thousands of potential leads and meaningful conversations, this event has paved the way for stronger collaborations and a greener future."

Trident Limited is the flagship company of the Trident Group, a leading Indian business conglomerate with a global footprint. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident operates across three major segments - Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals - with world-class manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

A vertically integrated producer of textiles (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and wheat-straw-based paper, Trident is among India's largest home textile players. Its towels, yarns, bedsheets, and writing & printing paper are trusted by millions of customers across India and worldwide.

Supplying national brands, captive brands, and leading retailer-owned labels, Trident is widely recognized for its commitment to product excellence, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company has been honoured with numerous awards from customers, partners, and government bodies.

