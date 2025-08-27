Trident Group Recognized for Design Excellence with 'Best In-house Studio' Honour at IBDA 2025

NewsVoir

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 27: Trident Group, a leading global manufacturer and exporter of home textiles and paper, was awarded the title of Best In-house Studio at the prestigious India's Best Design Awards 2025. This recognition underscored Trident's commitment to design excellence and reinforced its leadership in innovation-led design.

In a remarkable double win, Trident Group was also conferred with the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) - The Design Award. This special honour, reserved for past winners of the "Best Design Studio" title, acknowledged consistent excellence, long-term impact, and leadership in the Indian design ecosystem over the past decade. Trident earned this distinction by securing the Best In-house Studio award multiple times in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025, cementing its legacy as a true design powerhouse.

The awards were presented at the 10th edition of the Design India Show, a premier gathering that brought together the country's most influential design voices to celebrate creativity and innovation.

Trident's In-house design studio comprises over 50 designers from top Indian and international institutions such as NID and NIFT. The team has consistently combined sustainability, storytelling, and global trend research to create compelling, relevant, and consumer-loved products across all categories. From premium jacquard towels and luxurious bed linen to eco-friendly packaging and campaign design, the studio's capabilities span trend forecasting, surface pattern development, print creation, product innovation, and visual storytelling.

Some of its most celebrated projects have included the vibrant Vasant collection celebrating spring festivals in India, the prestigious Bharat Tex project, the Prakriti collection, and various other impactful design initiatives.

Trident Group, the world's largest manufacturer of terry towels, has continued to set industry benchmarks across textiles, paper, chemicals, and energy. It has earned its reputation not only through product excellence but also through its integrated design thinking, innovation, and sustainability-driven approach.

This recognition stood as a testament to Trident's unwavering focus on elevating everyday living through design and craftsmanship, reaffirming the brand's place as a pioneering force in India's design and manufacturing ecosystem.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information about Trident Group please visit www.tridentindia.com.

