Trident Group's Chairman Emeritus, Rajinder Gupta, Receives Prestigious 'Vastra Ratna' Award

NewsVoir

Punjab / Chandigarh [India], October 29: Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group, has been conferred the esteemed 'Vastra Ratna' Award for Special Achiever, recognizing his remarkable contributions to the textile industry. This honour comes as the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) celebrates its 70th anniversary, acknowledging outstanding exporters who have built world-class textile companies and put India on the global textile map.

A pioneering industrialist, Gupta has driven Trident Group's growth into a global $2 billion+ textile conglomerate. His commitment to philanthropy and sustainability is exemplified through his establishment of the Takshashila Centre of Excellence, providing training facilities and employment opportunities to thousands of individuals. Additionally, his initiatives in healthcare include the establishment of the multispecialty Madhuban Hospital and organization of mega medical camps, enhancing healthcare access to many.

The 'Vastra Ratna' Award was presented by Hon'ble Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, who graced the event as Chief Guest. Textile Commissioner of India, Roop Rashi Mahapatra, was also in attendance.

Trident Group is committed to sustainability through various initiatives. The company has set ambitious renewable energy targets, aiming to source 50% of its energy from renewables by 2025, with biomass and solar power already accounting for 42% and 41 MWp, respectively. Trident has also implemented robust water conservation measures, recycling 100% of water used in towel and sheeting production and recovering over 2,651 million gallons of wastewater. Furthermore, its Eco-Twist technology offers a sustainable, eco-friendly alternative to traditional towels, reducing environmental impact without compromising quality.

This recognition underscores Trident's leadership in integrating sustainable practices within the textile industry and highlights Gupta's vision and dedication to creating a positive impact.

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemical manufacturer.

Trident's yarn, bath & bedlinen and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India.

Supplying national, captive, and retailer-owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The company operates in three major business segments: Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) Paper (Wheat Straw-based) and Chemical, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

For more information, log on to: www.tridentindia.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor