Trident Lifeline brings its IPO of ₹35.34 Crore on the 26th September, To be listed on BSE SME

September 24: Trident Lifeline is engaged in the pharmaceutical business ethical marketing in domestic as well as international market. It brings its IPO of ₹35.34 crores with each share priced at ₹101, with a face value of ₹10, and the minimum lot size is 1,200 shares. The lead manager to the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited and the registrar to the issue is Link Intime India Private Limited. The issue opens on the 26th of September and closes on the 29th of September 2022. It will subsequently be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The main objective of the funds raised through the IPO are

To meet working capital requirements

Product registration in the international markets

General corporate purpose

To meet public issue expenses

The promoters of the issue are:

Mr. Hardik Jigishkumar is the promoter, Chairman and Executive Director of Trident Lifeline. He has 8 years of experience in the field of pharmaceuticals and decades of experience in textiles. He is responsible for the overall management of the Company.

Mr. Shravan Harikrishna Patel is the Managing Director of the Company. He has 3 years of experience in the field of pharmaceuticals. He is responsible for the procurement function of the Company.

Mr. Mayurkumar Mansukhbhai Gajera is the Whole Time Director of the Company. He has 3 years of experience in the field of pharmaceuticals. He is responsible for the sales & procurement function of the Company.

Mrs. Maniya Hardik Desai is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has 5 years of experience in the field of pharmaceuticals.

Ms. Aena Surana is an Independent Director of the Company. She has around a year of experience in the field of content strategy & copywriting.

Mr. Dhaval Vimal Shah is an Independent Director of the Company. He has 5 years of experience in the field of hospitality.

Trident Lifeline Limited is a diversified pharmaceutical company with business operations spanning manufacturing formulations under its own brands, loan license model and contract manufacturing model. The company is also engaged in distribution of pharmaceutical products through third party distribution network. It offers a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations and products manufactured on contract manufacturing under loan license. It operates in India as well as African, Latin American and East Indian Countries. Its product categories include capsule, tablet, liquid ointment, gel, ice gel, mouthwash, paste, solution, suspension, toothpaste, syrup and creams. Their product portfolio comprises of wide range of drugs like antibacterial, anti-diarrheal, antifungal, antimalarial, antidiabetic, dental cure, proton pump inhibitor, Anti Protozoal, antihistamine, antihypertensive drugs, antilipidemic drug, anti-parasitic, multivitamin, multimineral Nutraceutical and Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS).

Trident Lifeline Limited has recorded an impressive growth in its finances over the years. It registered revenue of ₹ 2,176.79 lakhs in FY2022 compared to ₹ 962.23 lakhs in FY2021. Its EBITDA for FY2022 was ₹ 336.49 lakhs, compared to ₹ 140.22 lakhs in FY2021, an increase of 15%. Its PAT for FY2022 was ₹ 227.32 lakhs as compared to ₹ 63.23 lakhs in FY2021.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor