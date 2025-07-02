Trifler – A Made-in-India App Helping People Rediscover Offline Connection And Social Detox

New Delhi [India], July 2: The present-day world is a perfect example of detachment from the real world. People look for real-life relationships in dating apps, but the outcomes are mostly disappointing. As more users speak up about feelings of isolation and digital exhaustion, social detoxing is no longer a buzzword, but a rising trend turning into a lifestyle choice.

This is where Trifler, a made-in-India app steps in offering a new way to meet strangers and rediscover offline connection like before the digital age took over. Unlike dating apps, which only focus on people looking to indulge in relationships, Trifler is designed to meet new people to take a social detoxing session from the monotony and indulge in local exploration.

Trifler is an app that provides users with a unique liberty to share bills with anyone for real-life meetups, doing activities like gaming , shopping, dining, etc. Unlike typical dating apps, Trifler stands apart in terms of quality, uniqueness, transparency and ethics.

With Genz and Millenials Trifling on the app, the meaningful offline interaction is back in style, a behavioral shift much needed in today's time. Salient features-

Safe and secure meetups; At Trifler, every offline meetup is designed to be safe, verified, and secure.

When you book a plan through the app, you're instantly given a unique OTP that's required at the venue. This OTP is checked by the café, gym, or activity partner — making sure that only the real person who booked the plan shows up.

No last-minute swaps, no shady surprises. It's our way of ensuring that your meetups with new people stay genuine, smooth, and safe — every single time.

For anyone who is up for trifling or a casual meetup, Trifler helps those who merely even want to step out, meet strangers nearby, and live in the moment without being stuck in the online world.

Gained a trending app label, Trifler allows users to connect and meet like-minded strangers in real life by matching them through mutual preferences like vibe, interests, and location. Even if anyone is looking for a short session of dopamine; Trifler gives them the freedom to choose people, who are looking for a short session of meetup, gaming session, casual dinner, or other activities.

Trifler doesn't limit itself by just meeting on dinner and lunches but has plenty to offer including gaming lounges, live shows or events, art workshops, street food exploration, and a lot more. With all verified venues listed, trifling has never been this interesting.

What makes it truly special is the 50-50 sharing feature, where two people match and can split the bill on the venue. It is also a safe place for social detoxing because users get to accept or send the invites. Another unique feature is that if someone is not satisfied with the meetup, they can ask to request a refund. To ensure that the experience goes nicely, there is a feature for applying filters by match, time, and vibe.

To ensure maximum safety, a dedicated team works round the clock to eliminate spam, fake profiles, and people who violate community rules, ensuring the platform is safe for everyone to use and trust. Users can block and report profiles if it is suspicious, offensive, or make them feel unsafe in any way possible. To make it a safe place with only genuine people with the intention of connecting new people; profiles go through a verification process.

Meeting new people and exploring fresh spaces shouldn't be hectic and overwhelming and Trifler promises that. The social detox session with Trifler will always turn out to be a pleasing one.

Thousands of connections are born through Trifling, including Heena's, a 24-year-old, who moved to Delhi for work but struggled to make friends until she joined Trifler and hosted a chai meetup at Chigo Café, and within minutes two women from the city connected with her.

Aniket, a fitness enthusiast in Noida, trusted Trifler to find him his current gym partner, who he met after organizing a workout meetup at TLC Gym.

We are in a cultural moment where people are over shallow chats and looking for real connections to take a break from their mundane lives and experience something new.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor