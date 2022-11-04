Trikon Organizes First Gaming Community Event “Trikon Unite”

New Delhi, November 04: On Oct 29th, 2022, Trikon held its first community event alongside OG Club DAO in New Delhi. It was an exclusive invite-only event that saw some of the big-name investors and founders of the crypto ecosystem. The main focus of the event was on the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

The event started with a keynote speech given by Trikon’s Co-Founder Abhay Mishra and Chief Product Officer Rohit Sharma. They shared the vision behind creating the Trikon gaming platform and gave a detailed walkthrough of its product offerings.

Later, they were joined by industry experts Vatsal Gaur and Pearl Agarwal. Vatsal is a renowned venture capital lawyer and Founder of Recasa, an NFT platform based on fractional ownership, whereas Pearl is the Founder and Managing Director of Eximius Ventures, an early-stage startup venture fund.

The panel discussion revolved around the evolution of blockchain games and the investment opportunities one could explore in gaming. Pearl added her thoughts on raising capital and how she analyzes companies before making a deal. Vatsal weighed in from a player’s point of view, sharing the future direction of play-to-earn games.

Once the panel discussion was over, games and quizzes were conducted for entertainment. The event also provided networking opportunities for community members, and everyone had a great time getting to know each other in real life.

“Interacting with the community and meeting other Web3 builders in person is always a special experience. At Trikon, we follow a community-first approach in everything we do and we will continue to organize such events to grow the community nationwide”, said the CEO and Founder of Trikon, Sahil Gupta.

The Co-Founder and CMO of Trikon, Abhay Mishra, commented, “Despite the shortcomings of the first wave of blockchain games, everyone in the crypto community still sees great investment opportunities in gaming for the simple reason that it has the most potential to drive adoption. We believe the future is promising and will continue to build our gaming tribe through such events.”

Trikon is a sustainable community-driven ecosystem around gaming & Web3. It works on a unique proof-of-reward (PoR) consensus mechanism that helps create blockchain games much more sustainable. It also enhances gaming experiences with its end-to-end one-click solutions. Trikon envisions making Web3 accessible by lowering entry barriers and providing necessary tools for innovation.

