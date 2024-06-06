Trinity Infratech Launched CSR Initiative with Earth Saviours Foundation to Support Old Age and Differently abled

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 6: Trinity Infratech, a pioneering real estate company, proudly announced a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with the Earth Saviours Foundation. This collaborative effort is dedicated to supporting old aged & Differently abled - Trinity Infratech's unwavering commitment to community welfare and societal upliftment.

The focus of this CSR initiative was to support Old Age & Differently Abled Home managed by the Earth Savior Foundation. With this Initiative Trinity Infratech aimed to create a nurturing and supportive environment that promotes dignity, respect, and holistic well-being.

Voice from the Leadership:

Nonika Khera - Director People & Culture at Trinity Infratech expresses "At Trinity Infratech, we believe that our true legacy is defined not just by the structures we build, but by the lives we touch and the communities we uplift. It is with immense pride and joy that I share the details of our recent Corporate Social Responsibility initiative aimed at supporting an Old Age & Differently Abled Home in collaboration with the Earth Savior Foundation".

This initiative is a testament to our enduring commitment to social responsibility and community welfare. Our partnership with the Earth Savior Foundation has allowed us to address critical needs in the areas of health, nutrition, and overall well-being for some of the most vulnerable members of our society - the elderly and differently abled"

When asked from Ms. Nonika Khera

What inspired Trinity Infratech to partner with Earth Saviours Foundation for this CSR initiative?

At Trinity Infratech, we believe in the power of giving back to the community. Our vision extends beyond creating luxurious homes; we aim to build a compassionate society where every individual, regardless of age or circumstance, has the opportunity to live with dignity and hope. The Earth Saviours Foundation is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating elderly individuals and differently abled aligns perfectly with our core values. This partnership allows us to make a tangible, positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable members of our society.

Can you elaborate on the specific components of this initiative?

Certainly. Our initiative with the Earth Saviours Foundation includes several key components:

1. Educational Support: We are providing educational materials, and learning resources to support the academic growth of people in the organisation, ensuring access to quality education.

2. Nutritional Support: We organized food for everyone at their place

3. Emotional and Psychological Support: Counseling sessions and recreational activities are included to support the emotional and psychological well-being of the residents.

4. We also provided Coolers to provide them comfort in the summer.

How does this initiative reflect Trinity Infratech's overall CSR strategy?

This initiative is a cornerstone of our CSR strategy, which is deeply rooted in the belief that true corporate responsibility extends beyond business success. By empowering the vulnerable, we aim to uplift individuals and strengthen the fabric of our society. Our CSR strategy focuses on long-term, sustainable impact, and this partnership with the Earth Saviours Foundation is a testament to our commitment to making a difference in the community.

What has been the response from the beneficiaries so far?

The response from the beneficiaries has been overwhelmingly positive. The residents have expressed deep gratitude for the improved living conditions, medical support, and educational resources. Nutam - social worker at The Earth Saviours Foundation shared , "I feel blessed to see such care and attention being given to the residents of the organisation. The food and the educational support have made a significant difference" Nutam added, "Thanks to Trinity Infratech,children now have access to books & study material that they never had before. This support has given them hope for a brighter future.

What message does Trinity Infratech want to convey to other corporations regarding CSR?

We believe that every corporation has a responsibility to contribute to the welfare of the society. CSR is not just about charity; it is about creating sustainable impact and addressing the root causes of societal issues. We encourage other corporations to take a proactive approach to CSR, to look beyond short-term gains, and to invest in initiatives that foster long-term, positive change. Together, we can create a more equitable and compassionate world.

What are the future plans for Trinity Infratech's CSR activities?

Looking ahead, we plan to expand our CSR activities to other areas of the society. Our focus will remain on initiatives that empower individuals and foster sustainable development. We are also committed to engaging our employees and stakeholders in these efforts and all employees of Trinity Infratech have volunteered to give a fixed percentage of their income to these organizations or efforts, ensuring that CSR becomes an integral part of our corporate culture.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor