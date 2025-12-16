Tripura CM, Transport Minister thank PM Modi, Railways Minister for new rail line initiative

Agartala/Guwahati, Dec 16 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for initiating the process of a new rail line between Tripura to boost trade and industries.

The Railways Ministry has approved a final location survey for a proposed new railway line in Tripura to connect the Bodhjungnagar Industrial Complex in West Tripura, aimed at boosting trade and industrial growth. Tagging the Railways Minister’s letter, Tripura Chief Minister took to his official X account, said: “Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Hon’ble Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji for sanctioning the new rail track from Jirania to Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate.”

“This key infrastructure project will boost connectivity, logistics, and drive industrial growth in the region,” Saha said in his post.

Transport Minister Chowdhury, in a post on Facebook, said that the Ministry of Railways has approved a final survey for the construction of a new railway line between Jirania and Bodhjungnagar.

“The approval of the final survey is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening railway infrastructure in Tripura and enhancing industrial mobility in the Bodhjungnagar industrial area. Once commissioned, the proposed Jirania-Bodhjungnagar railway line is expected to play a crucial role as a dedicated rail corridor for the transportation of industrial goods from the Bodhjungnagar industrial hub,” he said.

Chowdhury, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, said that this will benefit industrialists, traders and the general public by improving logistics and connectivity.

After the completion of the survey and subsequent construction of the railway line, the project is also expected to encourage industrial development in neighbouring districts of West Tripura, thereby contributing to the growth of the local economy, he said.

The project is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity in the state and play an important role in boosting overall economic growth in the region.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, Chowdhury conveyed his thanks to the Prime Minister, Tripura Chief Minister and Railway Minister for taking this important step towards the state’s development.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma on Monday said that the Railways Ministry has accorded sanction for conducting a final location survey for the construction of a new line between Jirania rail yard and Bodhjungnagar Industrial complex, covering a length of 14 km at an estimated cost of Rs 42 lakh.

Bodhjungnagar is a significant industrial and commercial hub located in the West Tripura district, which is the main area of the state’s eight districts.

Sharma had said that this area has been developed for resource-based industries, especially those related to rubber, bamboo and food processing. The newly proposed Jirania-Bodhjungnagar section will provide a vital rail corridor for the transportation of industrial products, thereby providing significant benefits to the people of Tripura, including traders, he said.

According to the NFR official, the sanctioned survey will help in promoting further industrial development work in the nearby districts, also, thereby boosting the local economy. The project is expected to improve railway connectivity, enable smoother train operations, strengthen local supply chains and support economic growth across the region, he stated.

The CPRO said that the final location survey will cover a detailed examination of geographical features, proposed bridges, soil conditions and other engineering aspects.

Based on these findings, a comprehensive report will be prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Railways for further consideration and approval, he said.

This survey forms a vital preparatory stage for the planned new line work. Meanwhile, government-owned Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) has developed the Bodhjungnagar Industrial complex over an area of land measuring 535.73 acres at Bodhjungnagar in West Tripura District.

The infrastructure at Bodhjungnagar Industrial Complex includes a growth centre, Rubber Park, Bamboo Park, Food Park and Export Promotion Industrial Park and a large number of various private industrial units.

