Trishakti Industries Delivers Stellar Q2 FY26: Q2 FY26 PAT Up 76.7%, Revenue Up 62.9% Sequentially

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 7: Trishakti Industries Limited, India's leading crane rental and heavy lifting solutions provider, has reported stellar Q2 FY26 results, with revenue soaring by 62.9% and PAT rising 76.7% quarter-on- quarter underscoring strong operational momentum and sector demand.

Key Financial Highlights:

Management Commentary

Mr. Dhruv Jhanwar, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Q2 FY26 reinforces Trishakti's accelerated transformation into a scaled, infrastructure-focused equipment rental platform positioned to capitalize on India's multi-decade capex cycle.

Revenue from operations reached Rs. 665.07 lakhs, marking a 63% QoQ growth from Rs. 408.38 lakhs in Q1 FY26, and a 213% YoY surge from Rs. 212.39 lakhs in Q2 FY25. This sustained momentum reflects deepening client relationships, enhanced fleet deployment, and robust demand across steel, infrastructure, and renewable energy verticals.

More importantly, our Heavy Equipment Hiring segment continues to demonstrate structural scale validating the strategic repositioning we undertook over the past 18 months. With marquee clients including Larsen & Toubro, Reliance, Jindal Group, KEC International, and ITD Cementation now anchoring our order book, Trishakti is firmly establishing itself as a preferred partner for large-scale, compliance-ready infrastructure projects.

EBITDA grew to Rs. 392.16 lakhs, up 45% QoQ and 374% YoY, driven by improving asset productivity, disciplined cost management, and operational leverage across 20+ active project sites. We acknowledge that margins for the quarter were temporarily impacted due to a one-off delay in project commencement at a large site, where our equipment and manpower had been deployed ahead of schedule. This is an isolated instance, and we expect margins to normalize and trend upward in the coming quarters.

Our execution remains on track. Till date, we have deployed Rs. 130+ crore of our committed Rs. 400 crore capex plan by FY28 with Rs. 84 crore already invested till date. This aggressive capital allocation is targeted toward expanding our fleet with high-capacity, high-reach, and compliance-certified equipment tailored to metro rail, renewables, and large industrial projects. Our rental asset base now operates at near-full utilization, underscoring the strength of demand in India's infrastructure sector.

Backed by strong order visibility, a Tier-1 client base, and prudent financial planning, we remain confident in achieving our FY28 revenue target of Rs. 900-1,000 million. We are committed to sustaining healthy operating margins in the range of 60-65% as fleet efficiency improves, scale economies kick in, and one-off project delays are absorbed.

Trishakti stands at the forefront of India's infrastructure transformation ready to lift, build, and power the nation's next decade of growth. We remain deeply grateful to our stakeholders our customers, partners, team, and shareholders for their continued trust and belief in our vision. As we scale, our focus remains unwavering: capital discipline, operational excellence, and long-term value creation.""

About Trishakti Industries Limited

Trishakti Industries Limited, established in 1985, is one of India's premier infrastructure solutions providers, specializing in the hiring of heavy earth-moving equipment. With its diverse fleet of advanced machinery, the company supports large-scale projects across key sectors such as steel, cement, railways, construction, and more.

Over nearly four decades, Trishakti Industries has built a robust reputation through successful partnerships with leading organizations, including Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, RVNL, ONGC, ITD Cementation, Jindal Group, Adani Group, KEC International, NCC Limited, and many others. By delivering reliable, timely, and efficient equipment solutions, the company has played a pivotal role in powering India's infrastructure development.

Trishakti Industries is committed to operational excellence, safety, and client satisfaction, positioning itself as a trusted partner for some of the nation's most complex and high-profile projects. Continual investment in technology and innovation ensures that its clients benefit from access to cutting-edge and efficient machinery, making Trishakti Industries a leader in the field.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

