Triton Electric Vehicle Delivers 5 Electric Mini Buses to BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi

New Delhi [India], February 15: This is TEV's first Electric Mini Buses delivery in Abu Dhabi for the BAPS Mandir on the same day when PM Narendra Modi Inaugurated the Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Triton Electric Vehicle (TEV) is excited to inform that the company has donated five Electric Mini Buses with immense divinity and compassion, to the newly inaugurated BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi. These Five TEV Electric Mini Buses are the first lot to be delivered and operational in BAPS Mandir.

"Today is a great day for the entire Indian community across the world as PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated the BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi and for TEV this is indeed a great milestone as the newly opened BAPS Mandir became the witness of the first set of running TEV Electric Buses. It is extremely motivating and exciting to see PM Narendra Modi's address earlier today as it gave strength to India and UAE's friendship. From TEV's perspective, today is indeed a memorable day as our first five Electric Mini Buses are successfully delivered at BAPS Mandir and are successfully operating," says Himanshu Patel, CMD of Triton Electric Vehicle.

The five air-conditioned electric buses donated to the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi are meant to empower thousands of visitors to experience the beauty of this sacred site with ease and comfort. These are exclusively customized electric buses with a 14-passenger seating capacity and they will run 130 Kilometers in a single charge.

This gift goes beyond transportation or ease for mandir visitors, - it's a symbol of a great Indian EV success story and commitment towards environmental protection. TEV's Electric mini buses will contribute comfort to the divine journey and prayers of the faithful visitors as well as it will also signify the sole objective of Lord Swaminarayan's vision towards ensuring holistic society and divinity.

This symbolic gesture of gifting TEV Electric Mini Buses also strengthens one's corporate belief of practicing kindness to add value to the ecosystem.

"Today, when, India's economic leadership is getting recognised world over, Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Make In India' and 'Make for the world' is also bringing greater results across, we are excited to witness TEV Electric Buses getting used by devotees and faithful visitor in BAPS Mandir, Abu Dhabi," added, Himanshu Patel.

Buses arrived on February 14th, 2024, for the Inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi where Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated the temple.

