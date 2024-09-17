Triton EV Partners with W Motors to Deliver Innovative Automotive Solutions for MENA, India, and US Markets

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 17: Triton EV is proud to announce a strategic partnership with W Motors, formalized through an MoU signing ceremony at the W Motors factory in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE. This partnership will enable Triton EV and W Motors to collaborate in driving forward their shared vision of delivering innovative automotive solutions across both the private and public sectors. The joint efforts will primarily focus on expanding in the Middle East, Indian, and US markets.

Headquartered in the United States, Triton EV has developed a range of electric commercial vehicles using proprietary battery technology and platform design to meet the growing ESG demands globally, focusing on hydrogen vehicles and engines, with manufacturing currently taking place in its facilities in India.

W Motors, a Dubai headquartered automotive design, engineering and manufacturing company specializing in hypercars, security and defense vehicles and electric commercial vehicles, will be working with Triton EV on multiple strategic mobility projects.

Both partners will work on developing a purpose-built armoured security vehicle under W Motors GHIATH Program for government use, utilizing Triton EV's hydrogen engine. Developed in-house by Triton EV's team, the hybrid engine uses hydrogen as the main source to run the vehicle with a backup gasoline system to enhance the efficiency and range of the engine.

Once developed, the GHIATH security vehicle will be manufactured in both Dubai and India, in the manufacturing facilities both partners run in the respective locations. W Motors will work on enhancing the GHIATH vehicle it currently manufactures for Dubai Police, by working on its design, engineering and functionality, whilst Triton EV will support in the development of state-of-the-art security equipment and technology that would meet the needs of senior government officials.

W Motors will additionally manufacture Triton EV's electric commercial vehicles in Dubai under a contract manufacturing agreement to cater for the MENA region.

Himanshu Patel, Founder and CEO of Triton EV, commented, "This partnership marks a significant milestone in the green energy and automotive landscape, leveraging extensive expertise of W motors and TEV in design and engineering. We are excited about the prospects of incorporating Triton EV's hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) technology into W Motors' vehicles. With Triton EV's current lineup of 10-ton trucks already operating in Dubai, we envision great synergies, particularly in offering sustainable and high-performance vehicles. This collaboration will undoubtedly benefit companies like W Motors by expanding into green hydrogen solutions, complementing their existing portfolio to cater commercial and special vehicle requirements of security forces."

Ralph Debbas, Founder and CEO of W Motors sees great opportunities through the partnership, "With our design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the UAE, we are pleased to extend our expertise to Triton EV for the manufacturing of their electric commercial vehicles, to work together on expanding the GHIATH Program into India and the US, but also on developing together new products for these new markets. We are also very excited to work on developing new vehicles using Triton EV's hydrogen engine technology and look forward to its support in becoming our manufacturing partner in India."

Himanshu further added, "Triton EV has established operations in India, the USA, and the UAE, and through this partnership, we look forward to further strengthening our manufacturing capabilities. We are also exploring the potential for manufacturing our hydrogen ICE in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, specifically to cater to W Motors' high-end vehicle production, ensuring localized production and swift delivery of cutting-edge technology."

Additionally, W Motors will incorporate Triton EV's hydrogen engines into some of its future vehicles and the two companies will work together to develop specialised vehicles for key markets around the world.

Through the strong relationship between the UAE and Indian leadership and governments, this partnership will further support and strengthen the cross-border trade and partnerships expanding between the two countries following the recent visit of the UAE government delegation to India.

