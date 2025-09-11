Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Glorious Years with His Highness the Maharaja of Mysuru, Industry Icons Nandan Nilekani, Swapnil Jain, and Auto Sector Leaders

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: Triton Valves Limited, India's largest manufacturer of automotive tyre valves and a leading engineering partner to industries worldwide, commemorated its 50th anniversary with a grand celebration on September 10, 2025, at Mysore Hall, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru. The event, marking five decades of pioneering excellence, innovation, and resilience, was attended by key dignitaries, partners, and industry leaders from the automotive sector.

The distinguished evening was graced by His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the Maharaja of Mysore, Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder & Chairman of Infosys, and Swapnil Jain, Co-founder of Ather Energy, alongside guests including industry leaders, partners, and employees. The evening began with setting the stage for an unforgettable journey through five decades of automotive innovation.

The highlight of the evening was the royal endorsement by His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the Maharaja of Mysore, who personally unveiled the commemorative book "Core Strength" with the author of the book, Roopa Pai followed by an engaging storytelling session and narrated a captivating section of the book.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja, said, "Triton Valves stands as a proud testament to Mysore's heritage of innovation and India's spirit of self-reliance. For fifty years, it has exemplified resilience, quality, and diversification- serving not only India but the world. As we work towards a developed India by 2047, Triton inspires us all to believe in the power of Make in India and to celebrate the remarkable achievements born of dedication, vision, and a commitment to excellence."

Celebrating India's entrepreneurial spirit and growth journey, the event featured a Fireside Chat titled "Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future", bringing together a distinguished panel spanning three generations- Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder & Chairman of Infosys; Mr. Swapnil Jain, Co-founder of Ather Energy; and Mr. Aditya M. Gokarn.

The session, moderated by renowned financial content creator Sonia Shenoy, delved into the entrepreneurs' journeys, opportunities in emerging sectors, evolving challenges, government and policy support, the importance of R&D, workplace culture, and upcoming trends aligned with India's economic growth.

Anuradha Gokarn, the guiding force behind Triton, expressed heartfelt gratitude to customers, shareholders, auditors, partners, and guests, reflecting on the company's 50-year journey and sharing her own inspiring story. "Triton's journey of 50 years is not just a corporate milestone- it is the story of dreams turned into reality through resilience and vision. From the founder's pioneering dream in 1975, to overcoming challenges, to building a company that today stands as a proud symbol of 'Made in India'- this has been a collective effort of our employees, partners, and well-wishers. I am grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Triton is not just a company; it is a family built on trust, perseverance, and a commitment to contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress."

The evening's celebrations continued with a special commemorative cover release by India Post, marking Triton's 50-year milestone. Mrs. Anuradha M. Gokarn received the cover from Mrs. Tara IPoS, Director of Postal Services, GPO Bangalore, in a heartwarming ceremony.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Aditya M. Gokarn spoke about the company's extraordinary journey: "Our Golden Jubilee is not just a celebration of 50 years in businessit's a tribute to my father, Shri M.V. Gokarn, and the extraordinary resilience and leadership of my mother, Anuradha Gokarn, who turned crisis into opportunity and secured Triton's leadership in India. Their legacy inspires us every day. As we look ahead, Triton remains committed to driving innovation, powering global mobility, and shaping India's future in engineering excellence. We're not just making valves; we're building the infrastructure that keeps India moving."

Aditya Gokarn at Triton Valves' 50th anniversary celebration, thanked his parents for founding the company, emphasized continuing his father's legacy as his driving force, and expressed gratitude to employees, customers, partners, and guests while expressing confidence in the company's growth over the next 50 years.

Triton Valves' Golden Jubilee celebration represents the triumph of Indian entrepreneurship and manufacturing excellence. From its founding in 1975 to commanding 70% market share today, two out of every three tyres on Indian roads are fitted with Triton valves. As Triton steps into its next chapter with consolidated revenues of ₹488.37 crore and 21.3% CAGR growth, it remains committed to powering India's mobility dreams and contributing to the nation's emergence as a global economic leader. Triton's global footprint now spans 12 countries, serving diverse industries, from automotive to aerospace, HVAC, and electric mobility.

Triton Valves Limited is India's leading manufacturer of tyre valves and a trusted partner in engineering solutions across automotive, industrial, aerospace, defence, and EV industries. Headquartered in Bengaluru, with state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facilities in Mysuru, Triton Valves exports to over 12 countries and partners with leading OEMs worldwide.

Founded in 1975 by visionary entrepreneur Shri Maruti Vinayak Gokarn, Triton was born out of a mission to create world-class precision valve manufacturing in India. Despite the challenges of the License Raj era, Triton introduced India's first short valve core and built a reputation for uncompromising quality and innovation. With a growing portfolio of patents, including breakthrough EV battery safety valves, Triton Valves continues to lead in cutting-edge technology and sustainability. Through its specialized subsidiaries, Triton Valves Future Tech and Triton Valves Climatech, the company is well-positioned for future growth.

Beyond its business achievements, Triton remains committed to social responsibility, investing in education, sustainability, and community upliftment through flagship CSR programs and the MV Gokarn Training Centre.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor