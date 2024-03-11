Triumph of Talents Hosts Successful Women of Impact Awards Ceremony at THub

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11: Triumph of Talents’ House of Makeup proudly hosted the prestigious Women of Impact Awards at THub on March 6th, 2024. The event celebrated exceptional women who have made significant contributions to various fields, inspiring countless others along the way.

The event was graced by distinguished personalities, with Ms. Upasana Kamenini serving as the esteemed Chief Guest. Joining her were esteemed Guest of Honors including Shilpa Reddy, Mr. MSR (CEO of THub), Aditi Arya Kotak (Co-Founder of Alumni), and Mamtha Madireddy (MD of HSBC).

The highlight of the evening was the captivating keynote speech delivered by Ms.Vanitha Datla, which resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and empowering women in all spheres of life.

Triumph of Talents (ToT), founded by Mohammed Fayaz orchestrated the event with meticulous attention to detail. The jury panel, comprising esteemed professionals from various industries, including Dr. Maisha Gray of EventBrite, Sandy Grewal from DAZN, Anitha Mukthaashourya, Lakshmi Nair of IBM, Anju Kurien from Omnicorn Media, Supriya Ahuja from Walt Disney, Shivani Bhalla of Brunel University, and Divya Balraj from Cohesity, had the challenging task of selecting the deserving winners from a pool of outstanding nominees.

The event was made possible by the generous support of our sponsors. We extend our deepest gratitude to our Title Sponsor, House of Makeup, and our Powered by Sponsor, Intellixaa. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our esteemed partners: Academia Partner – Edvoy, Community Partner – Student Union, Creative Partner – Infinite Loop, Venue Partner – T-Hub, Beauty Partner – Naturals, Event Partner – Maverick, F&B Partner – Hyderabad House. Additionally, we would like to acknowledge our Co-sponsors: Berkadia, Global Tree, Growise Academy, Hair STORY, Match Boxe, Eventbrite, DAZN, and ICBM. A special mention goes to our Hospitality Partner, The Westin, Hyderabad Mindspace whose support was invaluable in making this event a grand success.

Mohammed Fayaz, Founder of Triumph of Talents, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are immensely proud to host an event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of women. The support of our sponsors and partners has been instrumental in making this event possible. Together, we can continue to inspire and empower women to reach greater heights.”

The Women of Impact Awards served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements of remarkable women, fostering a culture of empowerment and inspiration. Triumph of extends its heartfelt gratitude to all awardees, guests, sponsors, and partners for their invaluable support in making the event a resounding success.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

