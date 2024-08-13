Triyom Realty's VILLA Project in North Goa receives tremendous interest from connoisseurs in Kolkata

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 13: TRIYOM SOL, the most prestigious luxurious project in North Goa, launched by Triyom Realty is creating flutters among HNI buyers and real estate investors who are looking out for opulent villas in Goa as a second home OR rental income that could easily fetch the investor an approximate returns of 12 per cent per annum.

Excitement was at its peak among the elite circles in Kolkata during a recently held grand event at Hotel ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata.

Suresh Gondalia, Founder & Chairman of Triyom Realty emphasized the company's commitment to integrating nature with urban living in the recently launched Triyom Realty's New Ventures in Goa.

Triyom Sol

Located in Siolim, Goa, Triyom Sol features 20 fully furnished villas spread across 12,000 square meters. Each villa boasts 500 to 600 square yards of plot area, with private pools, patios, decks, terraces with barbeque bars, and more. The gated community also offers a gym, library, banquet hall with kitchen, guest parking, 18-foot-wide roads, and a security cabin with CCTV. The lush landscaping spans 16,000 square feet.

Triyom Realty - An established Realty Brand in Surat, Gujarat

Triyom Realty's reputation for excellence is already well-established with its Dream Homes in Surat. These projects, including Triyom Palace, Triyom Casa, and Triyom Abode, offer a range of living spaces from 3BHK to 5BHK and penthouses, featuring gyms, swimming pools, meditation spaces, and jogging tracks.

Triyom Palace - Located on Vesu Canal Road, this project comprises three towers with 50 units, including 45 units of 5BHK (5800 sqft/unit) and five 6BHK penthouses. Each unit features a ceiling height of 12 feet, providing a spacious living environment.

Triyom Casa - Situated on Vesu Main Road near Abhva Choki, this development includes 120 units in Five towers. The project offers 4BHK homes - 4000 sqft each unit

Triyom Abode - Located near the Surat Diamond Bourse, this project features 234 units in 10 towers, offering 3BHK units.-2700 sqft per unit

Suresh Gondalia articulated Triyom Realty's vision of ethical business practices combined with a spiritual approach, aiming for long-term growth based on mutual benefit. He emphasized the company's commitment to community development and holistic living.

