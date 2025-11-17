TROM Industries Delivers Improvement in Profitability Albite Moderation of H1FY26 Revenue

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 17: Trom Industries Limited (NSE- TROM | INE0SYV01018), a trusted solar EPC company, delivers clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial projects. It has announced its Unaudited financial results for H1 FY26.

H1 FY26 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 40.73 Cr, YoY decline of 12.01%

* EBITDA of ₹ 6.98 Cr, YoY growth of 16.25%

* EBITDA Margin of 17.13%, YoY growth of 416 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 4.39 Cr, YoY growth of 6.14%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 10.77%, YoY growth of 184 Bps

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries Limited said: "We are pleased with the strong improvement in our profitability and margins this half-year, which reflects better project mix, disciplined execution, and growing confidence from our customers. Even with a temporary moderation in revenue, the underlying business fundamentals remain solid, supported by healthy traction across institutional and government segments.

With multiple new EPC wins and a steadily expanding order pipeline, we enter the second half with better visibility and renewed momentum. The renewable sector continues to benefit from supportive policies and rising adoption, creating a favourable environment for our growth. We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead and focused on delivering execution excellence as these projects transition into the implementation phase in the coming quarters."

Key Recent Business Updates

* Secured new domestic EPC orders across institutional and government segments.

* Won a grid-interactive SPV project from a leading steel manufacturer.

* Received multiple Rooftop solar orders from GEDA, including a 10-year maintenance scope.

* Strengthened visibility with three separate GEDA orders for FY25-26.

* Added a 1,500-kW rooftop solar project from a reputed university, expanding presence in the institutional segment.

