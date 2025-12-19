Trom Industries Expands Order Pipeline with Municipal Infrastructure and Solar EPC Wins

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 19:Trom Industries Limited (NSE- TROM | INE0SYV01018) a fast-growing solar EPC and clean energy solutions company, has announced the addition of new domestic orders across municipal infrastructure and renewable energy segments, further strengthening its execution pipeline and business visibility.

Recent Order Highlights

₹1.59 Crore – Shakti Metals

• Scope: End-to-end execution of a 622.48 kW Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) grid-interactive power plant, including design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning

• Segment: Solar EPC

• Execution Timeline: To be completed within the current financial year

₹2.86 Crore – Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC)

• Scope: Empanelment for providing new streetlights and high mast lighting across newly constructed roads and multiple locations

• Segment: Municipal infrastructure

• Execution Timeline: Completion scheduled within the current year

Order Book Momentum and Growth Outlook

The recent order wins underscore Trom Industries' strong execution capabilities across both public infrastructure and clean energy verticals. While the municipal lighting project strengthens the Company's presence in urban infrastructure, the solar EPC order deepens its renewable energy portfolio. Supported by steady order inflows, diversified project exposure, and a disciplined execution approach.

Trom Industries continues to focus on scalable growth, operational efficiency, and expansion across high-growth clean energy and infrastructure opportunities, positioning the Company for sustained long-term value creation.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries Limited said:

“These orders reflect Trom Industries' growing credibility across both public infrastructure and clean energy segments. The municipal lighting project strengthens our engagement with government bodies, while the solar EPC order reinforces our focus on scalable renewable energy solutions. With a diversified order pipeline and strong execution capabilities, we remain confident of sustaining healthy growth while delivering timely and high-quality outcomes for our clients”

