Trom Industries Wins ~₹25.79 Crore Solar EPC Order in Rajasthan

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12: Trom Industries Limited (NSE- TROM | INE0SYV01018) a fast-growing solar EPC and clean energy solutions company, has announced the receipt of a purchase order from M/s. Vimal Electronics for the execution of multiple grid-connected solar power projects in Rajasthan.

Key Highlights of the Order

* Scope of Work: Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Solar Power Plants

* Project Capacity: 3 x 2 MW AC (Total: 6 MW AC)

* Project Locations:

* Dheereera, Tehsil Lunkaransar, District Bikaner

* Suratsinhpura, Tehsil Bikaner, District Bikaner

* Nandla, Tehsil Hada, District Bikaner

* Order Value: ₹25.79 crore

* Execution Timeline: To be completed as soon as possible

Strengthening Utility-Scale EPC Presence in a Key Solar Market

The order reinforces Trom Industries' execution capabilities in utility-scale, ground-mounted solar projects and strengthens its presence in Rajasthan, a key solar market in India. The clustered project locations and standardised capacity enable efficient execution, while successful delivery is expected to further enhance the company's credentials in large-scale solar EPC and support future order inflows from similar utility and institutional projects.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries Limited said:

"This order reflects continued confidence in our EPC execution capabilities and our ability to deliver utility-scale solar projects efficiently. We remain focused on disciplined growth while supporting India's clean energy transition through reliable and timely project delivery."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor