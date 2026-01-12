Trom Industries Wins ~₹25.79 Crore Solar EPC Order in Rajasthan
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12: Trom Industries Limited (NSE- TROM | INE0SYV01018) a fast-growing solar EPC and clean energy solutions company, has announced the receipt of a purchase order from M/s. Vimal Electronics for the execution of multiple grid-connected solar power projects in Rajasthan.
Key Highlights of the Order
* Scope of Work: Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Solar Power Plants
* Project Capacity: 3 x 2 MW AC (Total: 6 MW AC)
* Project Locations:
* Dheereera, Tehsil Lunkaransar, District Bikaner
* Suratsinhpura, Tehsil Bikaner, District Bikaner
* Nandla, Tehsil Hada, District Bikaner
* Order Value: ₹25.79 crore
* Execution Timeline: To be completed as soon as possible
Strengthening Utility-Scale EPC Presence in a Key Solar Market
The order reinforces Trom Industries' execution capabilities in utility-scale, ground-mounted solar projects and strengthens its presence in Rajasthan, a key solar market in India. The clustered project locations and standardised capacity enable efficient execution, while successful delivery is expected to further enhance the company's credentials in large-scale solar EPC and support future order inflows from similar utility and institutional projects.
Commenting on the order win, Mr. Jignesh Patel, Managing Director of Trom Industries Limited said:
"This order reflects continued confidence in our EPC execution capabilities and our ability to deliver utility-scale solar projects efficiently. We remain focused on disciplined growth while supporting India's clean energy transition through reliable and timely project delivery."
