Troovy, the healthy snacks brand co-founded by an 8-year-old, launches the Snackmakers Challenge -- India's biggest kids-led snack revolution

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 18: Troovy, India's fastest growing healthy snacks brand for families announces the launch of 'Snackmakers Challenge', its nationwide movement aiming to re-imagine kid's food by keeping them at the center of its creation. Mansi Baranwal and Aditya Mukherjee along with their 8 yr old co-founder Vihaan, set out to build a brand that places children at the center, learns from parents, and brings joy back to the plate, one clean, delicious bite at a time.

The creation of their snack starts as an idea from a kid's world: the craving for something crunchy after school, a dip that goes with everything, or cookies that don't feel "bad-for-you boring." Then the team reimagines those snacks with millets, grains, dals, real vegetables, and fruits and zero junk: no maida, no palm oil, no refined sugar, and no preservatives. Every Troovy product goes through multiple rounds of feedback and tasting by children. It's not just about making healthy food, but food that is loved by children, that does justice to what THEY imagine.

The challenge brings Troovy's founding philosophy to life - that the best ideas for kids should come from kids. Children aged 5 to 12 were asked to share their snack ideas and design their own packaging, turning imagination into tangible creations. The winner gets a chance to co-create their snack with Troovy, have their name and design featured on real packaging, and become the face of India's next healthy snack for kids. By handing over the snackmaker's hat to kids, Troovy is proving that when imagination and nutrition work together, the result is something truly revolutionary.

The winner of the first edition of the Snackmakers Challenge is officially awarded to Jiya who is from Gurugram and has created Caramelised Coconut Vanilla Makhana Pops. Her idea started as a drawing and today, it's a real snack that will be eaten all across India."Me and my younger brother love makhanas, and it is our go-to evening snack. Taking our love for makhana a step further, we created the contest-winning recipe using just three ingredients- makhana, jaggery and coconut" says Jiya, winner of the first edition of the challenge.

Mansi Baranwal, co-founder, Troovy says "Children can make healthy food choices, often much more consistently than adults. We just need to give them the right information to choose well, and the tasty food options that are healthy. With snackmakers, we are now going one step further and encouraging children to create the options too. Thousands of children like Jiya are leading by example. Snacking doesn't have to be a compromise. Let's not lie to ourselves anymore."

Troovy is launching edition 2 of Snackmakers challenge soon giving opportunity for kids to make their dream snack a reality.

Watch the first winner reveal video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSUBdlbDFT9/?igsh=dTY3bjdhNjBiaTM5

Check out the new product, here : https://troovyfoods.com/products/the-healthy-makhana-pop-65gm

#Troovy #Healthy Breakfast #Breakfast for Children #Healthy Snacks for Children

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor