TRU Realty takes a Tech-Driven Leap in Pune Real Estate with launch of TRU Meadows in Kondhwa, Pune; Sets Sights on Mumbai Market Entry

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: TRU Realty, the industry's newest and most rapidly expanding tech-driven real estate developer, is creating a noticeable differentiation with a sharp focus on technology, innovation, smart living, and customer-first digital experiences. The company proudly announced the launch of TRU Meadows, an exclusive gated residential community located in the thriving Kondhwa, Pune.

Backed by cutting-edge design, smart technology, and community-centric planning, TRU Meadows marks the next chapter in TRU Realty's vision to transform urban living through intelligent and lifestyle-driven developments. TRU Realty is committed to reshaping the real estate industry through tech-enabled solutions that promote transparency, efficiency, and trust ultimately benefitting the customers. This highly anticipated launch also sets the stage for TRU Realty's ambitious expansion plans, including its upcoming foray into the Mumbai real estate market.

Strategically located with seamless connectivity to NIBM Road, Pune-Solapur Highway, the Mumbai-Hyderabad Highway, and the Mumbai Bengaluru Highway, TRU Meadows is a premium development that brings together privacy, luxury, and convenience in equal measure. Spread across four contemporary towers with 15 floors each, the project offers just 360 thoughtfully designed residences, including spacious 2 and 3 BHK homes with carpet areas of 809 and 1087 sq. ft., respectively. Every residence at TRU Meadows is planned with smart home provisions and centralized air-conditioning, ensuring elevated comfort for discerning buyers.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Sujay Kalele, Founder and Managing Director of TRU Realty, said, " At TRU Realty, we're not just building homeswe're building smarter, more connected lifestyles powered by technology. We're setting new benchmarks for how real estate can integrate global inspiration, smart planning, and digital-first service delivery. Our goal is to make the home-buying experience seamless and empowering, while delivering living spaces that offer uncompromising quality, intelligent design, and aspirational amenities. With TRU Meadows, we're creating more than just a residential developmentwe're creating a lifestyle destination. We're excited to bring this vision to life in partnership with ANAROCK and look forward to delivering a truly differentiated living experience in Pune. This landmark project also signals the company's ambitious growth trajectory as it prepares to enter the dynamic Mumbai real estate market."

Drawing inspiration from the global lifestyle of Dubai, the project features curated experiences such as Dubai Miracle Garden-inspired landscaping, a community landmark modelled after the iconic Dubai Frame, and boutique installations including miniature versions of the Dubai Museum and Burj Khalifa. These elements are enhanced by thoughtfully curated amenities like a women-only swimming and fitness area, a modern clubhouse, lush gardens, and green retreatsmaking TRU Meadows a rare blend of global vision and local relevance.

Kondhwa has emerged as one of Pune's most promising residential destinations, supported by robust infrastructure, proximity to IT hubs, and a strong social fabric. TRU Meadows is poised to cater to young professionals, growing families, and investors looking for high-value, high-impact living.

The launch campaign is being powered by a 360-degree marketing strategy, executed in collaboration with ANAROCK, to target both domestic and NRI audiences across key markets. With limited inventory and competitive early-buyer payment plans, TRU Meadows offers a rare opportunity to own a slice of exclusive living in South Pune.

About TRU Realty:

TRU Realty blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to bring together innovative ideas, creators, and customers. The mission is to empower every stakeholder in the real estate ecosystem through transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making.

The company has also built a robust digital ecosystem that connects their vendors, suppliers, and other partners with opportunities for skill development, transparent documentation, and access to project-based work via a fair and open bidding platform.

TRU Realty's commitment to innovation is reflected in its prior successful projects in Pune, including Waariwan in collaboration with Pharande Spaces and Kekarav, both of which have set high standards for community living backed by technology, sustainability, and thoughtful design.

